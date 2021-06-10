MAHOMET -- Christie Clinic plans to end its convenient care service at 1001 Commercial Drive, Mahomet as of Sunday.
Christie’s convenient care centers in Champaign, Urbana and Danville will remain open.
The Mahomet clinic will continue to provide primary care, pediatrics, dermatology and obstetrics and gynecology, along with lab and radiology services, according to the clinic’s announcement.
Closing the Mahomet convenient care center “allows us to consolidate our resources to deliver quality care based on evolving patient needs,” the announcement said.