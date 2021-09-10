CHAMPAIGN -- Christie Clinic will begin drive-thru flu shot clinics Sept. 18.
Flu shot clinics at all planned locations will be offered on a drive-thru basis only. Patients will just need to roll down their car windows for shots.
Here are the dates, times and locations, all of which are Christie Clinic facilities:
-- 1801 W. Windsor Road, C: 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16; and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 23, Sept. 30 , Oct. 7 and Oct. 14.
-- 3545 N. Vermilion St., Danville: 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 25.
-- 1710 E. Windsor Road, U: 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 2.
-- 1001 Commercial Drive, Mahomet: 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 2.
All patients coming for flu shots must wear face masks and are asked to fill out and print a form and bring it along. The link to the form is here: https://bit.ly/3niBFrD