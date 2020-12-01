CHAMPAIGN — Four months after former Christie Clinic dermatologist Dr. Jeremy Youse left to help launch a new venture called VitalSkin, he’s being sued by Christie for allegedly departing with confidential information and violating the terms of an employment agreement he signed in 2008.
Christie Clinic filed a lawsuit in federal court in Urbana against Youse and VitalSkin, seeking, in part, that Youse be ordered to provide a full accounting of confidential information obtained “wrongfully” from Christie and to return all confidential information, including client records, in his possession.
VitalSkin, which has an operations center in Urbana, is set to open its first dermatology clinic in Mattoon on Monday, with plans to open another clinic in Decatur next year and, eventually, a third clinic in Urbana.
Youse couldn’t be reached Monday, but VitalSkin CEO Todd Petersen sent the following response: “We are aware of the lawsuit filed by Christie Clinic and we believe that the allegations are without merit. Our attorneys will be filing responsive papers on Wednesday of this week and we do not anticipate that anything will interfere with our opening on Dec. 7, 2020 in Mattoon, Ill.”
The founding physician partner in VitalSkin, Youse began his career with Christie Clinic after his residency and fellowship training at Mayo Clinic in Mohs surgery for skin cancer.
After working for Christie for more than a decade, he left the clinic at the end of July to help establish VitalSkin as a new dermatology venture in partnership with three former health care executives, including Petersen.
According to the lawsuit, Youse became a Christie Clinic shareholder in 2013 and was made head of the clinic’s dermatology department in November 2019.
Terms of the restrictive covenant agreement Youse signed, according to the lawsuit, included promising not to take or disclose confidential information or trade secrets of Christie Clinic, to return any of the clinic’s confidential information that he had in his possession at the time he left his employment and to refrain from competing against Christie Clinic for 24 months anywhere within 35 miles of a Christie location where he previously worked.
While still employed by Christie Clinic, Youse helped found VitalSkin “to directly compete against Christie,” the lawsuit states.
“Equipped with Christie’s misappropriated trade secret and confidential information containing patient addresses, diagnoses, treatment histories, billing histories, insurance reimbursement information and contractual adjustments and patient medical records, Youse has now begun to misuse the confidential information to unfairly compete and solicit patients within the restricted areas of his restrictive covenant,” the lawsuit states.
It goes on to state Youse copied confidential Christie files related to patients and Christie business, copied trade secret and/or confidential information to use on behalf of VitalSkin, misappropriated Christie documents and solicited Christie patients on behalf of VitalSkin.
Youse asked Christie Clinic CEO Kenneth Bilger on or about June 22 if he could be excused from the restrictions in his restrictive covenant, the lawsuit states, and was told “in no uncertain terms” that he would be expected to abide by the restrictions.
Meanwhile, Christie Clinic learned on or about Oct. 15 that Youse had the only copy of a patient’s pre-surgical photograph which was needed to treat that patient, the lawsuit states.
“Despite its best efforts, Christie cannot determine at this time how many other patient photographs and/or documents have been removed from patient files by Youse or those working on his behalf,” it states.
On or about Nov. 23, Christie also learned 71 of its dermatology patients had requested their files be transferred to VitalSkin, the lawsuit also says.
Christie is also seeking in the lawsuit that Youse and VitalSkin be ordered to submit to a forensic examination of all USB drives or external devices used to transfer or hold any of Christie’s confidential information, that he be prohibited from using any of that information to solicit Christie customers and employees, that Youse be prohibited from participating as a strategic and operational partner in VitalSkin for the central Illinois region and that Christie Clinic be awarded money damages.
Christie Clinic officials declined to discuss the lawsuit, but released a statement Monday addressing the safety of patient data.
“Our first priority is to safeguard patient data. We have a robust set of policies that protect against improper disclosure of protected health information and perform regular security audits,” said Zachary Sehy, Christie’s general counsel and director of risk management.
“We have received assurances from Dr. Youse’s attorneys that he has taken steps to safeguard any data in his possession,” Sehy said. “At this time, however, our investigation is still ongoing.”