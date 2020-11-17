CHAMPAIGN — With an escalating pandemic, civil unrest and an emotional election, there’s been plenty of stress to go around this year.
But a group of local churches want to suggest a mental and emotional reset as Thanksgiving approaches — embracing gratitude, solidarity and gifts of love.
The Interfaith Alliance of Champaign-Urbana is going ahead with its fourth annual Thanksgiving celebration Sunday, but in an all-virtual way.
It will include sharing what you’re thankful for on the group’s Facebook page, followed by a Zoom gathering at 5 p.m. with prayer, readings and candle lighting.
Participants can place their own battery-operated or otherwise safe candle in their windows in the evening to share their solidarity.
The Rev. Sheryl Palmer, chair of the Interfaith Alliance and pastor of Champaign’s Faith United Methodist Church, said the first Thanksgiving celebration in 2016 was intended to promote solidarity and healing after a divisive election.
“And we just found that people needed to come together in solidarity,” she said.
That’s needed just as much this year, Palmer said. It’s easy to feel down, which just adds to fear and anxiety, she said.
“So if we focus on the positive and what we have in common, which is often what we are thankful for, we will feel it is just one small step we can take in this troubled time,” she said.
Also part of this year’s celebration is an invitation to help the homeless by collecting items for the shelters at C-U at Home. Donations can also be made to C-U at Home’s One Winter Night fundraiser coming up in February 2021.
Suggested items include pre-packaged snacks such as pretzels and multigrain bars; warm hats, gloves and socks for men and women; bottled water, Gatorade; toiletry items; toilet paper; paper towels; sanitizing wipes; blankets; $5 gift cards and warm winter clothing such as shirts, sweatshirts and coats.
Items can be taken to C-U at Home, 70 E. Washington St., C.
Here’s how to participate Sunday:
- Share what you’re thankful for from noon to 5 p.m. at facebook.com/InterfaithCU.
- Take part in the Zoom gathering at 5 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/84600769532.
- Place a safe candle in your window from 5 to 9 p.m.