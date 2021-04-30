URBANA -- Urbana is a city that loves its trees, and it’s about to plant a lot more of them.
Mayor Diane Marlin announced Friday that an anonymous donor has given the city $98,650 to plant more trees, enough to cover the cost of 200 new trees over three years.
“Urbana was one of the first designated tree cities in the state, and we are very proud of that designation,” she said at an Arbor Day celebration Frirday at the Phillips Recreation Center, Urbana.
City Arborist Kevin Sanderson said the city will be able to plant 75-80 additional trees this year from the donated money, in addition to about 95 trees already being planted this spring and another 95 to be planted in the fall.
Some of the trees being planted this spring are replacing stumps of ash trees devastated by Emerald ash borer infestation, he said.
The city has been focusing on planting trees native to Champaign County and the central area of the state, among them oaks, hackberries and hornbeams, Sanderson said.
The city is in the process of identifying hotspots in need of shade to plant additional trees, Sanderson said.
Joan Dixon, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, said the anonymous donor is an Urbana resident and worked with the foundation to make the money for tree planting available to the city.
The donor asked that the money be used specifically to plant trees in the city's community development target area and in the Illinois Solar for All environmental justice community to boost equity in the enjoyment of street trees, according to the city.
Marlin said the civic-minded donation will benefit the community for generations.
“It will make our city healthier, more equitable and more resilient to climate change,” she said.
Urbana and more than 3,400 communities across the U.S. that hold the Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Foundation must meet four core standards of sound urban forestry, including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.