WWII B-24 pilot George Hawthorne,100, Sidney, holds onto a bar as he sits behind the pilot during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
A dogleg from a gunner who died on a flight of a B-25 hangs over his position during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
A view of Tolono, looking east, during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The view up the front hatchway to the plane during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
A view of railroad cars in Champaign during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Part of the crew applauds before a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Champaign Central High School, lower left, and the Pavillion, center right, during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
A view during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The cockpit during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The nosecone and guns on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Original equipment near the wings during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The crew of the Berlin Express, a B-25 Mitchell bomber, waits for passengers to board a media flight Thursday at Willard Airport in Savoy.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
A employee sits in the back of the plane during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Joey Wright, center, gets ready for takeoff with other media during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
WWII B-24 pilot George Hawthorne, 100, of Sidney brought some of his photos to share before the flight.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The passageway to the nosecone during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Champaign Central’s McKinley Field is centered in the photo during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Joey Wright during a media flight on a B-25 Mitchell bomber, The Berlin Express, at Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
SAVOY — 100-year-old World War II veteran George Hawthorne was among eight passengers who flew on a retired B-25 Mitchell bomber Thursday afternoon.
The former B-24 pilot was excited upon arriving at Savoy’s Willard Airport and was flooded with memories during and after the flight.
“I trained crew members to be pilots,” Hawthorne recalled. Hawthorne was awaiting orders in the Pacific when the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs in Japan, ending the war and sparing the need for the then-23-year-old to serve overseas.
Ever wanted to take off in a B-25 Mitchell bomber that was delivered in 1943? Here you go!
Hawthorne, an Ottawa native and current Sidney resident, was joined at the airport by sons Kirk and Kent. Kirk sat next to his father on the flight situated just behind the cockpit.
“As they climb in the airplane and start to remember the sounds and sights and smells,” pilot Sean Elliott said, “they shed the age, you see them stand up straighter, they’re bright-eyed, they’re back in their day.”
Nicknamed “Berlin Express,” the aircraft was part of the Pacific theater during the war and was used for two scenes in the 1970 film “Catch-22.”
It’s currently in the middle of a cross-country tour hosted by the EAA Aviation Museum. Tickets for the aircraft’s weekend stop in Savoy are available online.