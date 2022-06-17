Listen to this article

Aboard a WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber - The Berlin Express - from Willard Airport in Savoy on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

SAVOY — 100-year-old World War II veteran George Hawthorne was among eight passengers who flew on a retired B-25 Mitchell bomber Thursday afternoon.

The former B-24 pilot was excited upon arriving at Savoy’s Willard Airport and was flooded with memories during and after the flight.

“I trained crew members to be pilots,” Hawthorne recalled. Hawthorne was awaiting orders in the Pacific when the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs in Japan, ending the war and sparing the need for the then-23-year-old to serve overseas.

Hawthorne, an Ottawa native and current Sidney resident, was joined at the airport by sons Kirk and Kent. Kirk sat next to his father on the flight situated just behind the cockpit.

“As they climb in the airplane and start to remember the sounds and sights and smells,” pilot Sean Elliott said, “they shed the age, you see them stand up straighter, they’re bright-eyed, they’re back in their day.”

Nicknamed “Berlin Express,” the aircraft was part of the Pacific theater during the war and was used for two scenes in the 1970 film “Catch-22.”

It’s currently in the middle of a cross-country tour hosted by the EAA Aviation Museum. Tickets for the aircraft’s weekend stop in Savoy are available online.

