2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 16
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Evan Sherer
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
ALAH
University of Illinois athletic staff, including football coach Bret Bielema, visited to encourage student-athletes and receive a tour of the school. Pictured: Principal Steffanie Seegmiller and Vice-Principal Nathan Seal with the Illini contingent.
— Sarah Rafferty
Arcola
The boys’ basketball team celebrated a Lincoln Prairie Conference championship after a win against Decatur Lutheran. Photo courtesy Nancy Rairden. Pictured with coach Greg Gisinger, left to right: Braden Philips, Oden Barron, Braden Shonkwiler, Tyson Lewis, Aldo Garcia, Alex Khuns, Mitchel Myers, Tanner Thomas, Jackson Miller, Austin Kutz, Beau Edwards, Ryan Lindstrom, Robert Beachum, David Myers and Mike Shafer.
— Ariana Carmona
Armstrong
Senior cheerleaders used a Cricut machine to design special shirts for their upcoming Senior Night coming up. Pictured, left to right: Madelyn Hudson and Alexis Rhoades.
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
Students and staff judged the school’s annual Chili Cook-off on Jan. 26. Nate Marshall and Cole Stoerger finished first, Trinity Stroisch and Addie Fritz were second and Aidan Marshall and Jacob Flach (not pictured) placed third.
— Addie Fritz
BHRA
The Blue Devils had plenty to celebrate the at the Vermilion County tournament, boys’ basketball finishing first and cheerleading second. They were joined by the student cheering section on the court afterward.
— Paili Davis
Centennial
Empower is a student-led organization which focuses on student well-being and safety. Members also prioritize social issues, seeking reforms for outdated dress codes and sexual assault protocols. During last week’s virtual meeting with the building council, student members (left to right) Ana Almeida, Emily Hancock, Ellison Radek, Sylvie Leyerle, Paige Dixon and Jake Cox voiced dissatisfaction with the current dress code. Radek said they will be notified in early February if their concerns lead to revisions to the dress code.
— Blake Burr
Champaign Central
On Saturday, nine student musicians performed at All-State concert in Peoria — extending a streak that has seen the music program involved at that level for at least 38 years. The Maroons had to audition and rank high enough to be chosen. Pictured, left to right, are Unit 4 participants: Kalah Weber (Central, All-State Orchestra), Jenna Shin (Centennial, Honors Orchestra), Abigail Yoon (Central, All-State Band), Emily Ge (Central, Honors Band), Maaike Niekerk (Central, Honors Band), Elizabeth Su (Central, All-State Band), Conner Branch (Central, Honors Jazz Combo), Jesse Nguyen (Centennial, All-State Jazz Band) Lawrence Parks (Central, Honors Jazz Band), John Wozniak (Central, All State Orchestra) and Sarah Mizzen (Central, Honors Jazz Band).
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
At last Thursday’s Senior Night for girls’ basketball players Kendl Lemmon and Kendall Tevebaugh, the players were recognized for their dedication and presented gifts.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
In ag mechanics class, students have been learning how to weld and the safety precautions that are involved in the process. Pictured: Spencer Wells and Damain Renteria.
— Emma Morrical
Danville
Kedzie Griffin was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award. She will join other recipients from Vermilion County high schools at an upcoming brunch. “This is an honor, and I cannot wait to meet with all the other applicants,” she said.
Fisher
Senior Dominick Casten runs his own lawn care and snow removal business. Last Friday, he removed snow from school sidewalks so students had a clear path to walk on.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Last Friday was a big day: The football team had its Senior Night (it didn’t have one during the season) and Cale Steinbaugh reached 2,000 career points during a game against Chrisman.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The girls’ basketball team celebrated their sole senior, Ava Kurtenbach. Wrestling also had its Senior Night to highlight Braylen Kean, Kellen DeSchepper and Markus Miguel.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
For the second year in a row, Ben Shanks (left) and Tristan Sands were selected for the ILMEA All State Chorus. They spent last weekend in Peoria rehearsing and performing at the All State Concert.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
Cross-country star Allie Pickett signed to run at Danville Area Community College. The four-year standout was joined by her family at a ceremony held at school.
— Emily Ray
Judah Christian
Student council is preparing to sell candy grams for Valentine’s Day, and a few students helped by putting together bouquets of wooden roses that will be sold. Pictured, left to right: Ella Carder, Zane Coulter and Ally Aardsma.
— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga
Mahomet-Seymour
Coach Ryan Bosch opened “Senior Roast,” a tradition by the boys’ basketball team holds every season after Senior Night in which teammates “roast” for each senior player/stat girl.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
At the annual “Leonard Night,” the girls’ basketball team beat Cissna Park. Each season, the Bearcards dedicate a game to Ken Leonard, a popular teacher and coach in the Milford school district who died of cancer. Pictured, back to front, left to right: Jamsin Cullum, Anna McEwen, Hallie Scott, Brynlee Wright, Tiffany Schroeder, Abby Tovey, Hunter Mowrey, Melissa Stimson, Jossalin Lavicka, Jahni Lavicka, Cadence Schaubert, Anna Hagan, Emmaleah Marshino and Alivia Schmink
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
In honor of the late Natalie McDowell — a Monticello school nurse who was killed in a traffic accident — the entire gym participated in an Orange Out at last Friday’s home basketball game against St. Joseph-Ogden. The night was spent celebrating many things: Mrs. McDowell’s life, a hefty victory over the Spartans and coach Kevin Roy's 300th win. The student section was decked out in orange and went wild with support, including Jaxon Trent giving Jacob Tackett CPR after he had his breath taken away by a beautiful shot.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
Students enjoyed a day off last Thursday, not because of snow but because of five water main breaks in town that left many of the village’s schools and homes without water. School was back in session Friday.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The Scholastic Bowl team placed second at the Illini Prairie Conference tournament. PBL has had a Scholastic Bowl team for the past 12 years without a losing season, earning several regional and conference titles trophies. This season’ss team includes Jazz Anders, Daniel Busby, Rolen Edison, Madison Freed, Isiah Geerdes, Lily Geerdes, Cameron Grohler, Sam Hewerdine, Mallory Johnson, Emma Keenan, Elizabeth Megson, Lauren Sawyer and Mason Amore.
— Sydney Murphy
Salt Fork
The cheerleading team made school history by qualifying for IHSA state. The Storm will begin its quest for a title starting Friday. Pictured: (back row) Brynn Childs, Lilly Rickgauer, coach Courtney Lafoe, Brenna Boyd, Callaway Cox and Ava Benjamin; (middle row) Brynlee Keeran, Bricie Keeran and Olivia Birge; (front row) Grace Church and Carlie Thompson.
— Olivia Birge
St. Joseph-Ogden
The Maroon Platoon wore jerseys to support the boys’ basketball team against St. Thomas More. Pictured: (front row) Austin Cotter, Payton Jacob, Tanner Jacob, Luke Allen, Coby Miller, Ty Pence, Griffin Roesch, Conrad Miller, Andrew Beyers, Jack Wetzel, Tyler Altenbaumer, Hayden Brazelton, Jack Place, Caleb Ochs and Kelsey Martlage; (second row) Braxton Waller, Logan Smith, Shayne Immke, Aiden Moberg, Maddux Carter, Taylor Hug, Taylor Burch, McGuwire Atwood, Evan Ingram, Jared Altenbaumer, Coy Taylor and Addie Roesch.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
The cheer and boys’ basketball teams celebrated Senior Night. A presentation was put on that honored each of the seniors and highlighted their plans for after graduation. Seniors included: Abby Deptula, Molly Hergenrother, Brooke Erhard, Bailey McMahon, Grace Kreps, Isabella Taylor, Abbie Vessell, Vigo Etshitshi, Patrick Quarnstrom, Blake Staab, Adonai Bumba, Justen Green, Dawson Magrini and Ife Okolo (not pictured).
— Bailey McMahon
Shiloh
The senior class is making T-shirts in preparation of its last Winterfest. Pictured: Bella Dudley, organizing stickers that will be pressed; and Josie Carroll, showing off a shirt.
— Josephine Carroll
Tuscola
Senior basketball standout and reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Jalen Quinn scored his 2,000th point of his career against Arthur Christian. Quinn is signed to play college basketball at Loyola. Pictured, left to right: (back row): coach Justin Bozarth, coach Jacob Hilgendorf, Dylan Homann, Thomas Brown, Jordan Sanchez, Colton Musgrave, Jordan Quinn, Preston Brown, Jalen Quinn, Haven Hatfield, James Parsley, Chris Boyd, coach Bob Taylor, coach Chase Reedy and Douglas Ruggles; (front row) Kellen Fiscus, Josiah Hortin, Rajan Patel, Jackson Barrett and Easton Cunningham
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
On Jan. 26, seven students participated in the Illinois Music Education Association’s (ILMEA) All-State conference in Peoria: Noel Chi, Elijah Song, Benjamin Chang, Firmiana Wang, Grace To, Jeana To and Maggie Li. Students went through two rounds of auditions, all of whom made the Honors Orchestra which included roughly 100 other musicians. Leading up to their final concert, musicians rehearsed almost eight hours a day. Chi placed second overall in the state for the violin section. Pictured: Students before leaving for Peoria.
— Aakash Vasireddy
Unity
Junior Lauren Miller and sophomore Katey Moore were interviewed by WCIA-TV last week at girls’ basketball practice. Both players made headlines by making game-winning last-second shots.
— Maddie Reed
Urbana
With the new semester comes the start of 21st Century Tutoring, which helps students with various subjects, ranging from math to foreign language. One club that specifically got its start is the Korean Cultural Club. Led by Paul Rebeiz, it provides a space to embrace Korean culture. Pictured, left to right: Laritza Lopez-Felix, Maria Garcia-Valadez, Tisa Patel, Nourseen Ismail and Mia Fragoso-Rogel
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
Senior Kaylee Arbuckle helped the girls’ basketball team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm on — appropriately — Senior Night.
— Molly Little
Westville
Scholastic Bowl is in full swing and head coach Kathleen Kash is excited after the group's potential.
— Bryce Burnett