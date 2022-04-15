04152022 HSCtuscola1
04152022 HSCalah2

ALAH

Track and field held its 49th Annual ALAH Invitational last weekend and also celebrated the program’s seniors. Between field and running events, the seniors' accomplishments and future plans were announced while they walked with their parents. The boys' team went on to win the invite and the girls were fourth.

— Sarah Rafferty

Arcola

The school's FFA chapter hosted its annual Ag Expo, featuring farm goats, rabbits, pigs, ponies, cattle and various tractors. Elementary students were invited to attend throughout the day to learn about agriculture.

Armstrong

Armstrong

The school's FFA chapter hosted Ag Day last Friday. It included a petting zoo, greenhouse visits and other agricultural activities.

— Mattie Kennel

Bement

On Sunday morning, students gathered outside State Bank of Bement to unload boxes — and boxes — of wooden eggs.

Carrying on a school tradition of Easter Egg Lane, students involved in Lifesavers placed hundreds of eggs to decorate Illinois 105.

“We hope it lifts spirits and gives people something to look forward to each Easter season,” club sponsor and high school teacher David Elder said. “It’s something unique and we’re glad to help.”

Eleven students are involved in Lifesavers, an organization that “helps kids be good role models,” Elder said.

Among those helping out: Evan Fogerson, Caroline Hill, Skye Tieman, Xander Hutchcraft and Cade Flavin.

“It is a time-honored tradition for our community and it is always good to see as you drive through Bement on Highway 105,” Principal Doug Kepley said. “Our students take pride in setting up the display for so many people to enjoy.”

— Addie Fritz

BHRA

Baseball fever was evident during last week’s dressup day for MLB’s Opening Day. Pictured: teachers Nancy Heidrick (Cubs) and Anna Showers (Cardinals).

— Paili Davis

Centennial

On Saturday, Centennial hosted the IHSA Organization Festival for the first time. Local area schools such as Fisher, Rantoul and St. Joseph-Ogden took part as orchestra, choir, band and jazz bands were judged by a panel of three experienced musicians: Jeanne Nichols (University of Illinois), Todd Kelly (Bradley) and Christopher Render (Peoria Richwoods High). Centennial placed second overall among eight schools.

— Blake Burr

Champaign Central

On April 6 in the school’s new north gymnasium, student council held a boys’ volleyball game between the junior (pink) and senior (blue) classes. The seniors won in three games, 25-23, 15-25, 21-18 (photos by Samaira Sandil).

— Lucy Moss

Chrisman

Karen Earlywine’s Spanish class performed plays last week involving “Dora,” “Mean Girls” and “Frozen” skits. The favorite poster was awarded to the “Mean Girls” group. Left to right: Makenzie Mitchell, Kailey Phipps, Alivia Brinkley and Autumn Baker.

— Reese Anderson

Cissna Park

Family and Consumer Sciences classes have been learning about food safety and preparation this semester. That included a lab where students put their skills to the test by making homemade zucchini-roni pizza. Pictured, left to right: Brett Walder, Landon Young, Anthony Tomasek and Gnoah Frank; and Colson Carley, Julia Edelman, Ava Morrical and Justin Rose.

— Emma Morrical

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

On Saturday, students and staff members took part in a campus cleanup. It was cold, but there was a reward: tacos. Pictured: assistant Principal Kristofor Barth, guidance counselor Emily Murrya and Principal Kevin Thomas, as well as students who volunteered.

— Chloe Brock

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Last Friday, students involved in Future Farmers of America met to fill eggs for the Gibson City Lion's Club Easter Egg Hunt, which takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at North Park. Photos courtesy C.C. Francis.

— Emily Hood

Heritage

The senior and sophomore English and history classes took a trip to the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, Ind.

— Torie Rothermel

Judah Christian

The school held its fundraising Rise Up event at Carmon’s in Champaign on Saturday as community members bid on items, experiences and trips.

— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga

LeRoy

Music department put on “Seven Brides For Seven Brothers.” Pictured, left to right: Alex Stuepfert, Lucy Thayn, Gavin Melton, Amelia Creech, Colin Dunafin, Aubrey Flegel, Luke Griffin, Izzy Prey, Thomas Toohill, Katie Garee, Nate Wells, Katie O’brien, Haden Mckenzie and Kelsey Nava.

— Kelsey Graves

Mahomet-Seymour

Students in Jennifer Wherley's agriculture class visited The News-Gazette’s headquarters in Champaign this week to produce commercials on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM about the school's Ag Supply store. It's a multi-media initiative Wherley oversees every spring ahead of the school's plant sale.

“The ag business class studies marketing and advertising for business and promotions each school year,” she said. “In this class, they have the opportunity to learn first-hand with their store how to plan a marketing budget and analyze station marketing pitches for their store's best marketing strategy.

“In addition, students learn to write and present their own radio commercials, design print and social media advertisements and television advertising.”

Aubrea Rhodes took over The News-Gazette’s Snapchat account for a behind-the-scenes look at the process.

“It is a new and exciting experience for them, so nerves and excitement all in one,” Wherley said. “But I always think the kids agree that applying what they learn in a text to a real-world application experience is always a neat and one-of-a-kind opportunity>’

Proceeds from the plant sale — at the greenhouse near the football field — benefit student scholarships and education resources. The schedule: April 30 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.), May 1 (1-4 p.m.), May 6 (8 a.m.-7 p.m.) and May 14 (8 a.m.-noon).

Producing radio commercials for the event does more than just get the word out.

“It sets these students apart from their peers post graduation,” Wherley said. “They have real-world business and management experience. In short, they have already experienced business success and shortfalls and have the tools to succeed in a variety of settings with their first job in any industry.”

Pictured, left to right: Anna Lagacy, Luke Severns, Taylor Dietz, Jake Waldinger, Kamryn Frost, Hunter Crowe, Jill Uken, Tyler LaRoe, Colten Crowley, Aubrea Rhodes, Dayten Eisenmann and Jackson Craig.

Milford

Students in anatomy classes worked on dissecting pigs. Pictured: juniors Dustyn Jones and Caiden Brassard.

— Alivia Schmink

Monticello

Physics and Principles of Engineering classes traveled to Champaign last Friday for the University of Illinois' Engineering Open House. Students spent the day exploring different exhibits (pictured learning about generating radars: junior Haiden Mast). Enjoying lunch are upperclassmen Katie Mesplay, Renni Fultz and Elise Devore.

— Clara Rudolph

Oakwood

Student council’s Mental Health Week kicked off with goody bags found distributed in lockers as well as a positivity wall open to anyone to write something positive and motivational. Students were also offered the opportunity to create manifestation jars as a way to identify goals and make a plan to achieve them. The week ended with a shoutout to Project Semicolon, an organization dedicated to the prevention of suicide. Temporary tattoos were offered with semicolons to show “that you are the author of your own sentence, your life. Don’t end your sentence with a period. Continue it with a semicolon.” Each student then received a paper full of compliments given from their fellow classmates. "These compliments will bring some happiness into your day, and that you will keep them for a bit of encouragement the next time you have a difficult day,” student council wrote.

— Madison Doan

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Seniors Cameron Grohler and Mallory Johnson were recognized as outstanding students and citizens at the Illinois Principals Association Student Recognition Luncheon at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium Club in Normal. Their accomplishments include community service, self-improvement, contribution to the school, and dedication to the school, staff and peers.

— Sydney Murphy

Rantoul

Senior Delaney Fullenkamp was joined by her mom, dad and sister — Monica, Sabrina and Jim — as she signed to play volleyball at Parkland College.

St. Joseph-Ogden

The advisor mentoring program (AMP), consisting of juniors and seniors who guide underclassmen, held its final meeting of the school year. The group was led by junior Jacob Newman and seniors Mackenzie Trame, Conrad Miller and Hope Rajlich. Members included Olivia Sage, Carson Sarnecki, Paige Schmidt, Charlie Schmitz, Carson Sharp, Sam Shonkwiler, Tanner Siems, Corbin Smith, Thea Smith, Grant Smith, Kyler Swanson, Coy Taylor, Collon Thomey, Carter Turner and Ginger Turner.

— Regan Uden

Schlarman

Students and staff raised money for Sam Mathews through the sale of bracelets (pictured: secretary Kerry Showers and student Liam Underwood.) Matthews is recovering from a fire accident that resulted in hospitalization.

— Katherine Smith

Shiloh

Emily Milburn (far left) is historian for the Student Council Kickapoo District.

— Josephine Carroll

Tuscola

Students had the opportunity to listen to motivational speaker Ted Wiese, who delivered a keynote to the student body and a leadership workshop to a selected group of students.

— Amelia Bosch

Uni High

From April 6-9, students, faculty, friends and family gathered in Uni's North Attic to watch the fine arts department's spring musical, “Once Upon A Mattress.” Theatre director Chris "Fing" Guyotte described the show as "filled with music and intrigue.” The musical was comprised of students of all grade levels, including 15 International Thespian Society Members either on stage or part of the backstage staff, and seven Illinois Music Education Association (IMEA) All-State musicians in the complementary ​pit orchestra.

— Aakash Varsireddy

Unity

The Great Auction raised over $11,000 — a new school record — for child abuse awareness. Thew was filled with bidding, food and special performances.

— Maddie Reed

Urbana

Students in creative writing class revived the school’s literary arts journal, Loophole. The journal will give students a chance to showcase their artwork and writing. “I’m excited to see how much great work we’ll be able to see that otherwise may not have been shared,” senior Michael Bales said. Pictured, left to right: Park Mitchell, Anna Ginsburg-Sullivan, Michael Bales, Anastasia Showerman, Elise Colgrove, Luna Morales, Gwen MacDougall, Fred Scher and teacher William Villaflor.

— Park Mitchell

Villa Grove

Theatre class put on its spring play, "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon," bringing the audience to laughter with an outstanding performance. Pictured, left to right: Mary Tumbleson, Ashlynn Smith and Amelia Williams.

— Molly Little

