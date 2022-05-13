2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 30
Today, we put a bow on Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area.
Our correspondents, however, aren’t entirely finished. They’ll be taking over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) for behind-the-scenes looks at their graduation ceremonies, starting Sunday at Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
BHRA
Students in ag construction class are building three bed frames for Bismarck Blessings, a non-profit that helps families in need. The school has a history of chipping in for Bismarck Blessings, from food drives to raffles. The bed frame project has served as a learning tool for the ag department. To help out, contact the school at 217-759-7291.
— Paili Davis
Georgetown-Ridge FarmThe school’s first job fair, put together by Emily Murray, was a success. Hosted in the school gym, career day drew a crowd.
— Chloe Brock
HeritageAt the annual Honors Banquet, Illinois State Scholar Award-winning Bri Struck and Brodie Meneely were among many students recognized.
— Torie Rothermel
Judah ChristianSecondary students participated in the school’s annual National Day of Prayer chapel. Andrew Rogers (pictured) and Adam Drollinger had volunteers pray and read Bible verses.
— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga
MilfordAt prom, Lindsey Janssen and Will Teig were crowned queen and king. Others on the court: Andrew White, Angel Salinas, Jordan Raymer, Caley Mowrey, Cassidy Mowrey and Emmaleah Marshino.
— Alivia Schmink
ShilohThe last blood drive this school year. Kenzie Aue and Colby Luth were among students who participated in the final blood drive of the school year,
— Josephine Carroll
Villa GroveStudents enjoyed their day after-prom at Six Flags in Gurnee. With five hours of sleep — or less — they still were able to make the early bus departure time of 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
— Molly Little
FridayShiloh
Saturday
Arthur Christian
DeLand-Weldon
Hoopeston Area
Sunday
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Heritage
St. Joseph-Ogden
Unity
Westville
Friday, May 20
Cissna Park
Danville First Baptist
Kansas
Mahomet-Seymour
Saturday, May 21
Academy High
GCMS
Iroquois West
St. Thomas More
Sunday, May 22
Armstrong
BHRA
Blue Ridge
Chrisman
Clinton
Fisher
Judah Christian
LeRoy
Monticello
Oakwood
Schlarman
Sullivan
Uni High
Tuesday, May 24
Centennial
Champaign Central
Thursday, May 26
Urbana
Friday, May 27
ALAH
Arcola
Argenta-Oreana
Bement
Buckley Christ Lutheran
Milford
Oakland
PBL
Prairie Central
Rantoul
Unity
Watseka
Saturday, May 28
Cerro Gordo
Tuscola
Sunday, May 29
Salt Fork
Villa Grove
Saturday, June 4
Danville