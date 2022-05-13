Listen to this article

Today, we put a bow on Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area.

Our correspondents, however, aren’t entirely finished. They’ll be taking over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) for behind-the-scenes looks at their graduation ceremonies, starting Sunday at Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

05132022 HSCbhra1

BHRA

Students in ag construction class are building three bed frames for Bismarck Blessings, a non-profit that helps families in need. The school has a history of chipping in for Bismarck Blessings, from food drives to raffles. The bed frame project has served as a learning tool for the ag department. To help out, contact the school at 217-759-7291.

— Paili Davis

05132022 HSCgrf1

Georgetown-Ridge FarmThe school’s first job fair, put together by Emily Murray, was a success. Hosted in the school gym, career day drew a crowd.

— Chloe Brock

05132022 HSCheritage

HeritageAt the annual Honors Banquet, Illinois State Scholar Award-winning Bri Struck and Brodie Meneely were among many students recognized.

— Torie Rothermel

05132022 HSCjudah

Judah ChristianSecondary students participated in the school’s annual National Day of Prayer chapel. Andrew Rogers (pictured) and Adam Drollinger had volunteers pray and read Bible verses.

— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga

05132022 HSCmilford

MilfordAt prom, Lindsey Janssen and Will Teig were crowned queen and king. Others on the court: Andrew White, Angel Salinas, Jordan Raymer, Caley Mowrey, Cassidy Mowrey and Emmaleah Marshino.

— Alivia Schmink

05132022 HSCshiloh1

ShilohThe last blood drive this school year. Kenzie Aue and Colby Luth were among students who participated in the final blood drive of the school year,

— Josephine Carroll

05132022 HSCvillagrove

Villa GroveStudents enjoyed their day after-prom at Six Flags in Gurnee. With five hours of sleep — or less — they still were able to make the early bus departure time of 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

— Molly Little

FridayShiloh

Saturday

Arthur Christian

DeLand-Weldon

Hoopeston Area

Sunday

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Heritage

St. Joseph-Ogden

Unity

Westville

Friday, May 20

Cissna Park

Danville First Baptist

Kansas

Mahomet-Seymour

Saturday, May 21

Academy High

GCMS

Iroquois West

St. Thomas More

Sunday, May 22

Armstrong

BHRA

Blue Ridge

Chrisman

Clinton

Fisher

Judah Christian

LeRoy

Monticello

Oakwood

Schlarman

Sullivan

Uni High

Tuesday, May 24

Centennial

Champaign Central

Thursday, May 26

Urbana

Friday, May 27

ALAH

Arcola

Argenta-Oreana

Bement

Buckley Christ Lutheran

Milford

Oakland

PBL

Prairie Central

Rantoul

Unity

Watseka

Saturday, May 28

Cerro Gordo

Tuscola

Sunday, May 29

Salt Fork

Villa Grove

Saturday, June 4

Danville

