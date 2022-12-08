Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. It's an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
At least once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
On to this week's holiday report:
Cover story: DeLand-Weldon's annual Christmas Dinner.
Academy High
Students in the humanities studio module are adding final touches to their art for their showcase titled “Passions.” Humanities studio is a space for students to spend time focusing on their creative passions like art, music and writing. Pictured: artwork by junior Jamari Stori and senior Jazz Jahiel.
— Rosie Atkinson
Arcola
The football team held its banquet last Sunday where it recognized achievements of various players, including seniors (pictured).
— Karina Warfel
BHRA
Students Alexis Gerdes and Maggie Lewis traveled to New York City to take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The dancers from the Laurel School of Dance, run by Lauri Davis, performed in the parade with a 750-member group from Spirit of America Productions. Their six-day trip included a viewing of "MJ: The Musical" and meeting the cast. They also met the Rockettes and visited the Sept. 11 memorial.
— Cody Drake
Blue Ridge
Two valued members of the community who passed away in fights with cancer were remembered. Last Thursday, students and staff wore pink for beloved former staff member Janice Harden. “Our hearts are heavy, but we will carry on with Janice’s love for her students and her kindness for all as our inspiration.” That same day, at the boys' basketball home opener, a plaque was dedicated to Greg Michaels, father of Colin Michaels, a member of the basketball team. The plaque will remain on the scorer’s table in his honor for the next two years — until Colin graduates.
— Cadin Dozier
Champaign Central
The Future Business Leaders of America chapter began its fundraiser for March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that fights for the improved health of mothers and babies. Sponsor Eric Fagerlin said it is also the national FBLA’s flagship charity. Last year, proposed by former Community Service Committee head Angela Nguyen, FBLA sold candy grams during Valentine’s Day to raise money. Their efforts resulted in second place in earning the most money for the cause at the state level. This year, the chapter hopes to assemble personal care kits for parents in the NICU. These kits will include care products such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and soap. To be able to afford the materials, the chapter is asking for $15 dollar donations from students, staff and the community. Along with posters hung up around the school to promote their cause, members of the chapter also pass out forms to garner more donations. Pictured: the poster created by Committee Head of Community Service Samaira Sandil.
— Janani Pattabi
Centennial
The cafeteria was the site of a craft fair as students and clubs sold their work. Pictured: Korean club.
— Elena Reifsteck
Chrisman
STEM club set up a series of displays at the elementary school to provide students with a greater knowledge of science and technology. The younger set enjoyed the slime, ice pack and lava lamp experiments the high-schoolers shared.
— Reese Anderson