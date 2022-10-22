URBANA — They made the trip from Champaign to Philadelphia, arrived to find their hotel was overbooked and then stood outdoors on a chilly, rainy day with hundreds of thousands of other determined Black women from across the country.
A quarter-century later, the experience is still significant for some local women who took part in that historic gathering — the Million Woman March.
With the 25-year anniversary of the Oct. 25, 1997, march approaching, some of the dozens of women who went on that trip from the local area will be gathering in downtown Champaign today to share their memories.
Despite the long trip and the weather, “it was worth it,” recalled Geraldine Jones of Champaign.
“I look back now 25 years and it was amazing,” she said. “It was beautiful when we got there.”
Betty Nesbitt Rowell of Urbana recalls this event as a “truly spiritual experience” and “perhaps the first and last opportunity African American women had gathered in such a massive number exclusively in the history of the world, as far as I know.”
A retired teacher, Rowell recalled making the trip the same year her husband, Phillip, died, and how much he had always reminded her during their marriage, “you have to find your dream.”
With that in mind, she set off for the march to grow and to listen and learn from other Black women, she said.
“A big part of our trip was believing we were going with good intentions and positivity and we were going to return with good intentions and positivity, and anything we gained would only enhance our personal lives, our family lives, our community involvement, our decision-making and our voting potential,” Rowell said.
The day-long march, sometimes recalled as a protest, on Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway was intended to gather Black women to address the concerns and issues they and Black families were facing.
According to the march’s original mission statement: “It will collectively enable us to develop an assertive and aggressive movement to ensure the participation and impact of people of African descent.”
The women who went “were not wimps,” Rowell recalled. “They’re strong women, and when I looked around and I saw everybody’s own individual expression of who they were, it gave me so much pride.”
Jones, a retired Champaign teacher’s aide, recalled making the trip to see women of different backgrounds come together — and, she said, she wanted to be strong like her mother, who had been widowed, worked two jobs and raised five children.
“My mom was strong, so I wanted to make myself more like my mom,” she said.
Betty Smith of Urbana, a retired University of Illinois library specialist who now works part-time in home care, also went on the 1997 march.
“It made an impact on me, to make sure that women value each other,” she said.
Smith recalled the gathering as “a sea of Black women.”
She still marvels about where she ended up in the crowd that day — standing next to a woman from her home county that she hadn’t traveled with and didn’t know.
“In a million women, I was standing next to a woman from Rantoul, Illinois,” she said.
Joyce Catchings of Champaign, a retired UI library operations assistant, said she went to the event in Philadelphia to be in fellowship with other women.
Her bus driver missed the exit and had to turn around — so they arrived with just enough time to shower and change and make the long walk to the gathering, she said.
“Just being there was a great experience for me,” Catchings said. “The bus ride there, the singing, the talking, just being with the older women.”
What she took away from this event was the importance of being open-minded — “just open and seeing what it’s about, don’t just say no, you never know what you’re going to learn,” Catchings said.
Rowell recalled feeling at the time of the trip, “let me find some empowerment” — by being with other women who were hard workers and raising children.
All these years later, she said, “it just reinforced what I always knew about myself and about African American women, that we are very strong, very determined.”
From college, graduate school, marriage, raising a son, widowhood and her teaching career, she went on to launch her own business at age 73 called Enlivened Choices, Rowell said.
She continues to regard the Million Woman March as “one of the most consequential events of my life,” she said.
Rowell said all participants in the Million Woman March are invited to come to the reunion celebration set for 3 p.m. today (Oct. 22) at Neil St. Blues, 301 N. Neil St., C.