CHAMPAIGN — Champaign and Urbana police and firefighters will participate in a brief ceremony Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The ceremony begins at 8:46 a.m. — the time the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York — at the police and fire memorial at the northeast corner of the park near the corner of State and Church streets in West Side Park.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said officials wanted to go forward with the event even amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We are outdoors. We want to involve the community and have them remember with us,” Smith said.
The service will include a flag ceremony by Champaign police officers, an invocation, remarks from Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen, Chuck Sullivan, president of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, and Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig.
There will also be a bell ceremony. Smith said the firefighter bell, which signifies the end of duty, is typically rung at funerals.
The service will close with the playing of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes by firefighters Todd Hitt and Zachary Tish.
It’s expected to take 30 minutes.
MARY SCHENK