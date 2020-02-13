URBANA — Want to relive your prom night, or go to prom for the first time?
Tickets are available for the 12th annual prom benefit for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, being held from 7-11 p.m. March 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Champaign.
This year’s goal is to raise $130,000 to fund 650,000 meals for food-insecure people in the food bank’s 18-county service area.
This will be a black-tie event with raffle prizes, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, dancing, an open bar and photo opportunities.
There is also a prom court, with the man and woman on the court who raise the most money to be crowned prom king and queen.
The public can vote for prom king and queen by making a donation of any size to a candidate at prombenefit.com.
Prom tickets can be bought through the same website for $125 through March 1 or until they sell out.