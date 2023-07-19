RANTOUL — In an effort to give young people something to do, a midnight basketball league will start in Rantoul.
Herbert “Hub” Burnett said the four-week basketball league will begin Saturday at Forum Fitness Center.
Despite the name, games won’t be played at midnight. They will run from 6 to 10 p.m. for four consecutive Saturdays.
Sixteen-year-old Dionte Davis is looking forward to it.
“I’m wanting to play,” he said. “I love basketball.”
Davis, who will be a junior this fall, plays on the Rantoul Township High School basketball team.
He said he will encourage his close friends to come out and participate.
Rantoul has seen its share of difficulties in recent months, and young people and adults are concerned.
One recent incident was the June 7 death of 18-year-old Jordan Richardson, who was fatally shot by a Rantoul police officer after refusing to put down a handgun and allegedly making a motion with it toward the officer.
“Jordan’s death really elevated my sense of urgency” to hold the basketball event and other events for young people to do, Burnett said.
Mr. Richardson was the second person to die in a police-involved shooting in Rantoul this year. In February, 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Chicago, a suspect in a car theft, died when he was shot in the thigh when his gun discharged as two officers attempted to take it away from him.
Burnett said he hopes the basketball program can be extended past the first four weeks, once its success has been determined.
As part of the program, mandatory classes for the players to attend will be held, featuring speakers on a variety of subjects.
Players won’t be able to just drop in and play basketball. They have to sign up, and teams will be formed.
Burnett is hoping to get sponsors for each team with jerseys.
He already knows two of the team names — The Fulling All-Stars (named after the late Bob Fulling, who worked extensively with local youth) and a team named for Tico Jones, a local coach who died at a young age.
“He was very instrumental in a lot of the guys who went on to play college basketball,” Burnett said.
From 60 to 80 athletes in divisions including middle school, high school and adult (18-24) will participate.
“We’ve had a lot of interest,” Burnett said.
The basketball program will be just one of several offerings in place for area youth.
Another, game night, is held on Fridays at The Hope Center inside Rantoul Business Center.
Davis said game night is fun — rating it 8 out of 10 on the fun meter — with a video gaming area, movie room and a room with pool tables and “all types of arcade games.”
“It helps kids find something to do,” Davis said. “It helps kids not make bad decisions.”
Burnett said a sewing class and arts-and-crafts class will be offered next month. An open mic time is also held in the business center auditorium.
Held in Champaign
The Rev. Willie Comer of Berean Covenant Church said midnight basketball has been held in Champaign-Urbana for 10 years. Games are played on Friday nights at Urbana’s Brookens Center.
“It’s been pretty successful. We average about 160 kids a night,” Comer said.
Middle school games are on the venue from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by high school games from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The program is offered almost year-round, except for one month when students need to get acclimated for a new school year.
Comer does it, but not because he is a fan of the sport.
“I don’t like basketball that much,” he said. “I do love providing a safe space for kids. I know on a Friday late night, that’s typically when they’re going to find trouble, or trouble’s going to find them.”
Comer, who is also executive director of East Central Illinois Youth for Christ, also talks to the youth about the community, finding good things in their life and finding their purpose.