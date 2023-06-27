TOLONO — The annual Tolono Fun Days event was able to continue its tradition of a fireworks show without a hitch Saturday after fire departments in and near the village doused the area with copious amounts of water.
A lengthy stretch of dry weather has cast doubt on such displays, but to date, Hoopeston is the only community in the area to cancel its show, with at least one other, Paxton, taking a wait-and-see approach.
Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold said officials “are having a conversation midweek to discuss ‘go’ or ‘postpone.’”
Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer said “things went fine” during the Fun Days fireworks.
“We had just a couple little small fires within the field area that we were able to take care of pretty quick, and then once everything was over, we worked with the fireworks folks and sprayed the ball diamond really good,” he said.
In Gifford, fire Chief Richard McFadden said the show is likely to go on for Saturday’s fireworks as part of the town’s community celebration.
“The farmer where we set them off in his waterway, he irrigates,” McFadden said. “It all depends on the winds and wind direction.”
Fireworks displays are also set Friday at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve District in Mahomet, the Farmer City Raceway, in Villa Grove and at Georgetown fairgrounds.
On Saturday, fireworks will be set off in Arthur, at the Danville Boat Club over Lake Vermilion, and in Tilton and Oakwood.
Arcola will have its fireworks on Sunday evening, while Monday will see displays at Lodge Park near Monticello, the Rantoul National Aviation Center, near the fairgrounds in Fisher and at the Champaign County Country Club (with visitors not allowed on the grounds).
As for one of the biggest shows in the area, University of Illinois Assistant Police Chief Joe McCullough said rumors that the Champaign County Freedom Celebration’s fireworks won’t be held are a great exaggeration. The show will go on.
“We’ve heard it from a few different places,” McCullough said of the rumors.
The fireworks show is set to start at 9:15 p.m. July 4 west of State Farm Center.
“We do have a policy of no fireworks” by members of the public, he said. “We’ll be especially careful enforcing it this year.”
Other area communities hosting fireworks displays on Independence Day include Paxton (tentatively), Bellflower, Bement, Homer, Seymour and Sibley.
Clinton will shoot off fireworks July 5, while Tuscola will do so July 8.
Burn bansArea fire departments are keeping a close eye on things, with many either issuing no-burn notices or encouraging people to be smart and not burn when it’s windy or there are other unfavorable conditions.
Thomasboro fire Chief Paul Cundiff said residents alerted his department that someone had started burning a pile of brush Monday morning at the intersection of U.S. 45 and County Road 2700 N, south of town.
“It was contained to the area it was lit,” Cundiff said. “We put it out with their assistance so it wouldn’t spread.”
Rantoul firefighters also responded, and the property owner used a bulldozer to help contain the fire.
Cundiff said the Thomasboro Fire Protection District has imposed a no-burn ban within its borders.
Mahomet fire Chief John Koller said his department had to “convince” an area farmer twice not to burn brush east of the village over the weekend.
“They had a small fire going with the winds (Saturday) and the dry conditions,” Koller said. “We absolutely had them put that out, which they were fine with.”
The farmer, however, resumed burning Sunday. This time, firefighters didn’t give him any choice. The fire was going to be put out.
The Gifford Fire Protection District put out a plea on its Facebook page: “Please be careful. It is dangerously dry.”
Fire Chief Richard McFadden said in a freak accident Saturday caused more by high winds than dry conditions, a patio umbrella was blown onto electric lines, causing a small grass fire.
“There must have been a short gust of wind and it went into the high-line pole,” McFadden said. “Ameren lost one phase, and those sparks caught the grass on fire.”
Gifford firefighters also responded to a grass fire south of Penfield on Saturday where burning garbage nearly caught a shed on fire.
They also assisted when a trash fire caught a barn on fire south of Ludlow. Thomasboro, Rantoul and Ludlow firefighters also responded. The barn was a total loss.
The previous Saturday, a grass fire that spread caused $2,000 damage to a shed in the Gifford district, McFadden said.