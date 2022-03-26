CHAMPAIGN — Anticipation was building for this year’s Illinois men’s basketball banquet in large part because the previous two fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why this year’s banquet would have been the 98th hosted by the C-U Kiwanis Club and not the 100th.
Regular sellouts throughout the season at State Farm Center indicated the level of interest in the Illini, and that was reflected in the interest in the annual banquet, scheduled for April 11.
Tickets had been sold and sponsors had been lined up.
Then came this week’s email from the team office that the banquet was canceled.
“We were disappointed to hear about it,” said C-U Kiwanis Club President John Thies. “People were very excited about it. It was going to be a significant fundraiser for us, not to mention the general excitement about the year the team had. We were told we might be able to do something closer to next season or perhaps during the year.
“Certainly, the club is eager to continue the relationship, just from a standpoint of fundraising. We do a lot of programs throughout the community. Whatever we raise from events like this helps to support those programs.
“If it hadn’t been for COVID, we would have been hitting 100 this year. We’ll get to the 100th one way or another.”
Team spokesman Derrick Burson said the banquet was canceled because of uncertainty around player attendance. The team didn’t see it as fair to ask people to pay for a ticket and attend the banquet when there was no guarantee who from the program would be in attendance.
The plan in the moment, Burson added, was for Joey Biggs, assistant athletic director and director of basketball operations, to work with the C-U Kiwanis Club on alternatives moving forward. That’s Thies’ goal as well.
“I expect the relationship will continue to be strong,” Thies said. “It’s been long lasting and great for the basketball program and great for the university and great for the community. Our committee is meeting Monday to talk about ways to reschedule an event of some sort.”
Thies has been a C-U Kiwanis Club member since the mid-’90s and attended the event growing up with his dad, who was also a Kiwanian. He called the annual basketball banquet a “tradition.”
“I have vivid memories as an 8-year-old going to it,” Thies said. “It was a neat thing for kids and is. I fully except we’ll have it in the future.
“I think there’s a reason why the basketball team will be interested in continuing to do something. It’s got a lot of media interest. It’s a chance to honor the players and the coaches. There just aren’t that many opportunities similar to this for the community to let the team know how supported it is.”