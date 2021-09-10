ARCOLA — Around 30,000 people flood this southern Douglas County community each summer to ride carnival rides, listen to music, watch the world-famous Lawn Rangers perform and grab brooms of all kinds at the Arcola Broomcorn Festival.
Last year’s 50th annual festival was supposed to be a special one. But the pandemic-induced delay hasn’t made the half-century celebration any less special.
“Everybody missed it, so everybody’s excited to get back at it,” said Angie Miller, executive director of the Arcola Chamber of Commerce. “There are OK things that come with taking a year off. You understand what you missed and how fun it really is after you have a year where you don’t do it. … We joke that it gave us an extra year to plan more fun stuff for the 50th.”
In addition to its usual attractions, including live music, food and a beer pavilion, this year’s festival, which runs today through Sunday, has a few special sights in store. At its 10K and 5K races Saturday, a hot air balloon will fly over, carrying a flag in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Weather permitting, attendees will be able to take tethered rides in the balloon. During the parade, various replicas of cars from movies, including the DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” will drive by.
With the festival serving as the small town’s largest attraction, Miller is excited to show off Arcola to tens of thousands of people once again.
“I think Arcola is a really friendly town, so a lot of people, when they come back to Broomcorn year after year, it’s almost like a big family reunion,” she said. “I think people just like coming to a quaint little small town that has a big thing, and we have a lot to offer when it comes time for Broomcorn.
“If you come back at a different point in the year, there are still other things. There are shops and the outdoor artwork. It’s just a nice area to visit with Arcola and Arthur and the Amish that are in the area. A lot of things that you don’t see everywhere.”