CHAMPAIGN — The I Hotel and Conference Center will be the setting for Friday’s annual Dancing with the CU Stars event to benefit the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.
This marks the 11th year for the event — and the second time it’s been held at the I Hotel, said Sam Banks, the club’s executive director.
“The event in the past has been a tremendous support for the Boys and Girls Club, providing equipment, supplies and staff support,” Banks said. “We serve close to 1,500 youth a year, both members and non-members ages 5 to 18, with the after-school programs during the school year and full-day summer services we provide.”
Programs at the Champaign club focus on career and education development, character and leadership, health and lifestyle skills, sports and recreation, and the arts.
Banks said the gala has been a key to providing services and has raised more than $2 million.
“Hopefully we’ll overachieve our budget this year. We hope to raise close to $300,000 at the event,” he said.
The 2021 event was a special one, raising $500,000 because it was the last one headed by Christie Ramshaw, who had chaired it for the previous 10 years. Many people made special donations in honor of Ramshaw. As a result, the club started a scholarship fund in her honor.
As with past events, nine celebrity dancers from the area will be paired with professional dance instructors. Banks said they have been practicing for three months.
In addition to the anticipated 500 people at the show, the event will be streamed at dmbgc.org, where people can also vote for their favorite dance pair. Banks said last year, more than 1,000 people viewed either the livestream or video of the event.
The winner receives a mirror-ball trophy similar to the one on the hit ABC show.