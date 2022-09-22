CHAMPAIGN — The architects of the growing “That’s What She Said” live performance series were “blown away” to learn of their newest honor, straight from the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois.
For “their inspiration and impact on Girl Scouts and our community in sharing women’s extraordinary stories,” the “She Said” project’s national director, Jenette Jurczyk, and show co-founder, Kerry Rossow, will be honored tonight as 2022’s Girl Scouts’ Women of Distinction.
“They are the OGs of women supporting women,” Rossow said. “It feels like we should be honoring them.”
They’ll join an esteemed, three-decade list of local honorees, including Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen and several city councilwomen (2017), Danville philanthropist Sybil Mervis (1995) and Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde (2021), who performed in last year’s C-U production of “That’s What She Said.”
“It’s an honor to be included with this amazing group of women,” Jurczyk said. “I feel really validated that the work we do in this community is valuable and that it’s aligned with the mission of Girl Scouts.”
It’s a worlds-collide moment for Jurczyk, a Girl Scout alum and current troop leader.
“That’s What She Said,” now going on its 10th year of existence, is a show built around the real-life stories of local women. On a stage set like a living room, each woman eventually gets the mic and shares an uninterrupted monologue, which could be funny, sad, serious, sometimes all three, Rossow said.
What’s become an annual performance in five cities, with two more slated to debut in 2023, sprouted from a discussion among Champaign neighborhood friends — Rossow, Casey Wakefield and Jill Harlan Pyrz — who sought more opportunities for female camaraderie.
So they created a “mom office,” affectionately called “The Moffice,” a space where women could forget their daily tasks and open up to each other, Rossow said.
“It sort of snowballed into doing a show about everyday women, giving women a microphone basically,” she said.
When the idea started to spread, supporters came out of the woodwork to make the women’s pitch come to life. Krannert Center for the Performing Arts hosted the debut “That’s What She Said” in 2013.
“Everyone has a seat at the table here,” Rossow said. “We’re trying to find people that have different feelings about the world, because once you’re invested in each other, it’s a lot harder to be ugly with people you don’t agree with.
“Every year, the only struggle is keeping it to eight to 10 women. There seems to be a crazy amount of awesome women in this town.”
Each show brings in women from the respective community. In April, Peoria hosted its first-ever “She Said” performance; on Sept. 9, Bloomington-Normal held its third.
Under Jurczyk’s leadership, the offerings have been extended to the adolescent crowd, in “That’s What Teens Say,” a three-day workshop for up to 15 community girls to build their voices.
The pair will be honored at today’s 6 pm. Girl Scouts’ Diamonds, Desserts and Distinction event hosted at Champaign’s CityView Banquet and Meeting Center at 45 E. University Ave. Tickets start at $75 for adults.
“I’d love to see us work with the Girl Scouts at some point, bringing our curriculum to their members,” Jurczyk said. “They’re the original girl empowerment program.”