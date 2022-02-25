At Centennial, annual blood drive 'even more special'
This week’s wildly successful blood drive at Centennial High School saw 56 first-time donors — both students and staff. So many Chargers wanted to contribute, organizer Beth Sudlow said, that some had to be turned away.
“We have so many great kids in our building and in our community,” said Sudlow, now in her 29th year teaching at the Champaign school. “They want to make the world a better place and this gives them the opportunity. This year was even more special because these students have had such a weird high school experience. They have missed a lot of milestones and I am happy we were able to bring this back for them.”
The final totals: 55 units, “enough to save 149 lives,” Sudlow said.
Once “a chicken” when it came to donating blood, Sudlow overcame her fear and today is one of the faces of a program that unites the school each year. She advises the Science National Honor Society, which hosts the blood drive. Senior Lexie Seten, president of the club, said it “provides the volunteers to work the event. We do things like checking people in and out as well as monitoring them after they give blood.”
That so many teachers joined their students in line was neat to see, Sudlow said.
“It speaks volumes to our kids when they see their teachers doing good things,” she said. ”It also leads to meaningful discussions about the importance of giving back to the community.”
— Blake Burr