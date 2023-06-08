The Athena Award, which since 1989 has celebrated outstanding women in business and the community in Champaign County, is back after a year’s break. Nominations are being taken by new sponsor Executive Club of Champaign County through June 16 (click here for the online form).
Winners of the Athena and Athena Young Professional Award will be celebrated Sept. 28 at Pear Tree Estate in Champaign.
Executive Club took the Athena baton from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, the transition resulting in a one-year hiatus.
Athena winners
2021 — Hope Wheeler
2020 — Sharon Allen
2019 — Christy Devocelle
2018 — Deb Feinen
2017 — Deb Reardanz
2016 — Denise Martin
2015 — Amy Randolph
2014 — Sandi Jones
2013 — Bianca Green
2012 — Cindy Somers
2011 — Lori Gold Patterson
2010 — Lynne Barnes
2009 — Kathleen Holden
2008 — Jane Hays
2007 — Donna Greene
2006 — Jayne DeLuce
2005 — Sue Grey
2004 — Beth Katsinas
2003 — Diane Friedman
2002 — Traci Nally
2001 — Lyn Jones
2000 — Linda Hamilton
1999 — Anita Broeren
1998 — Theresa Grentz
1997 — Zelema Harris
1996 — Shirley Anderson
1995 — Mary McGrath
1994 — Linda Mills
1993 — Jan Kiley
1992 — Nanette Fisher
1991 — Gloria Dauten
1990 — Elizabeth Curzon
1989 — Ruth Jones
Young Professional
2021 — Elizabeth Sullard
2020 — Laura Gerhold
2019 — Abby Hendren
2018 — Laura Edwards
2017 — Carly McCrory
2016 — Cynthia Bruno
2015 — Katie Bermingham
2014 — Amy Rademaker
2013 — Laura Frerichs
2012 — Sarah Zehr Gantz
2011 — Rhiannon Clifton