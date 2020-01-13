Sharon Allen, co-founder of Champaign's Sterling Wealth Management Inc., today was named the Athena Award recipient.
She will be honored Feb. 20 at Champaign Country Club.
Allen is the 32nd winner of the award, which honors individuals who assist women in reaching their full leadership potential; demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their businesses or professions; and provide valuable service by devoting time and energy to improving the quality of life for others in the community.
Allen's operation, founded in 2004, is the only female-owned wealth management company in Champaign County.
Said nominator Susan Toalson: “Her spirit of servant leadership with a foundation of high integrity while being a beacon of light to those she serves has created a successful and thoughtful business.”