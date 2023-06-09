CHAMPAIGN — KJ Roland tries to run the teams he coaches like closely-knit families.
That was apparent on Wednesday as he helped a group of athletes prepare for this weekend’s Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Bloomington-Normal.
Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation “is pretty much about having fun, doing your best and whatever the result is out of that,” Roland said. “They always appreciate that, especially having the support of your teammates. I kind of always like to have that family camaraderie, and they always have (that) naturally for themselves.”
Seven athletes that Roland coaches — Zachary Adams, Sarah Anderson, Aliceson Cash, Ben Evans, Daniel Krien, Andrea Morales and Darren Wolken — will compete in running, swimming and powerlifting events starting today.
More yet, including Sophia Tomaso, have the talent to compete in Bloomington-Normal but were unable to qualify in the regional competition due to scheduling conflicts.
But what was most apparent as the group worked through running and strength exercises at the CUSR facility?
They’re all having “a lot of fun,” as Wolken put it.
Supporting each other and placing well are equally important to the group.
“(We’re) extremely excited,” Wolken said. “Can’t wait to get first.”
Wolken will compete in the 200-meter run, headlining a group of runners that includes Adams and Anderson (100), Cash (400 and 800) and Morales (50). Adams, Anderson and Morales will also partake in the softball throw while Evans is entered in the bench, deadlift and squat events. Krien will swim in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle.
“The one thing I really appreciate about them is just their drive and motor when it comes to practice,” Rowland said.
“I know the big thing that my coach told me is like, you practice the way you play ... however good they do at that meet, they’re just going to be happy with that result, especially like having all their friends and us supporting them.”
Wednesday’s practice began with a four-lap warmup around a coned-off area of the field beyond the doors of CUSR’s gym.
After the brief jog and a warmup led by Roland, the group switched to individual runs designed to simulate their individual events before moving back inside the gym to close the 90-minute session.
Rowland works as a personal trainer and incorporates plenty of drills from the sports he played at Thornton High School: football, soccer and track.
“Soccer and track have a lot more fluid movements, plyometrics, stretching and mobility when it comes to how you perform in them,” Roland said. “I kind of mix (in) soccer drills and also track drills when it comes to getting them a little more conditioned, a little more athleticism going.”
Tommy Stewart Field, where Roland helps coach Centennial’s boys’ soccer team, stood a few hundred yards beyond where the group was training.
In addition to coaching the Chargers, Roland has devoted plenty of time toward mentoring athletes with disabilities since arriving in Champaign after graduating from Eastern Illinois in 2019.
“It’s a field that I didn’t really see how big and impactful it was until I got out of college and started working here,” Rowland said. “I just feel like it’s a really engaging, uplifting thing to be a part of ... it gives you a lot of open-mindedness when it comes to people with disabilities and overall, just how special they are and also how talented they are.”