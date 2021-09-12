CHAMPAIGN — Todd Hitt called it an addiction. It had to be.
After all, the bagpipes are a complex and difficult instrument to learn to play. So every day for a year, he set up either his chanter — a more rudimentary form of the instrument — or his bagpipes, learning where to place his fingers, how to provide enough air to each of the instrument’s four cane reeds, and all of the other small intricacies of the instrument.
“There’s only nine notes on a bagpipe,” the 30-year veteran of the Champaign Fire Department said, “but there’s literally about 1,000 ways you have to play those nine notes.”
It was worth it.
The mournful bellow of the bagpipe brings emotion to funerals and memorials that nothing else can. Aside from the birth of his daughter, he tells people, learning the bagpipe is the best thing he’s ever experienced.
“It brings such an emotional feeling to any event that we bring it to,” he said. “It’s very solemn.”
At Saturday’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at West Side Park, which involved both the Champaign and Urbana police and fire departments, city leaders spoke about the magnitude of the Sept. 11 attacks and how the country banded together in their wake. At the end of the memorial, Hitt and Zach Tish, a nine-year veteran of the fire department, played a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
Hitt experienced the 9/11 attacks as an active firefighter. He was off duty that day, but as he drove past his station, he dropped in. He and his fellow firefighters watched in awe as both towers fell, including one co-worker who trained with several New York City firefighters.
“As soon as that second tower collapsed, (the co-worker) said, ‘There goes 300 firefighters,’” Hitt said. “How do you wrap your head around that?”
To Tish, who was a middle-schooler at the time of the attacks, the deaths of first responders that day signify the risks and the fragility of his chosen career path.
“It’s just a great reminder to tell the people you love that you love them and not let the moment pass,” he said.
On Saturday, the duo stood facing the American flag, which flew at half-staff, at the Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign, belting out their mournful music before walking down away down the sidewalk as the song neared its end.
The playing of the bagpipes, Hitt and Tish said, is uncommon in this area, but their music is appreciated. When Tish practices outdoors, he said he usually gains an audience of passersby.
While they play at parades and retirement ceremonies, many of their performances come to honor people who have died. After hours spent learning the instrument and memorizing music, the ability to leave those in attendance with a such a poignant moment makes it all worth it.
“It raises the hair on the back of everybody’s neck,” Hitt said, “and it honestly usually brings a tear to most peoples’ eyes.”