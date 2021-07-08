DANVILLE — A 13- year-old Seth Goodman was hooked after his first ride in a hot-air balloon.
“When I was a kid, I thought balloons were fascinating,” Goodman said. “I had asked my parents growing up (for a) balloon ride. I flew with a pilot (in my hometown of Lincoln), then I started crewing for other local pilots after that.”
Nearly two decades after that first ride, Goodman and roughly three dozen other pilots will dot the skies during the three-day Balloons Over Vermilion festival set for this weekend.
Now 32 and piloting balloons for 10 years, Goodman’s been able to find time for the hobby around a busy career.
A real-estate agent by trade, Goodman also spent three years as the mayor of Lincoln before stepping down last June.
His balloon still prominently features an image of Abraham Lincoln in the middle of a watermelon design. The 16th president famously christened the city that bears his name with watermelon in 1853.
“I had it made when I was the mayor because it endorses the city,” Goodman said. “It was really neat to take it to different events, and it still is, because people asked and then they looked into the history of Lincoln. I’m still a big advocate for Lincoln.”
During his time in office, Goodman didn’t get to fly as much as he would have liked. He would budget a few weekends each year for flying, only adding more if time allowed.
Vermilion County’s skies are among his favorite to fly because of their unique nature.
“Flying over Danville and Lake Vermilion, all that is really kind of scenic,” Goodman said. “A lot of us don’t come from areas where we have that opportunity to fly over certain things like that.”
While Goodman flies as a hobby, there are plenty of pilots who enjoy the competitive side of ballooning. In the competition, pilots try to place themselves closest to a target after flying in from a set distance.
It’s a respectful competition, as pilot Dan Reusch notes. At one point among the top 50 pilots in the country, Reusch and his father, Al, will both be in the skies this weekend.
“Me and my dad, we’re competitive-minded people,” Dan said. “We can get a little more serious than some other pilots. We just focus a little harder on trying to score than some other pilots might. It has nothing to do with their ability as a pilot.”
It was Al Reusch who sparked the family’s interest in the field 35 years ago, when they relocated to Macomb from Iowa. He had started a business and sponsored an entry during the first year of the Macomb Balloon Rally.
Soon, the 1969 Camaro in the family’s garage was sold to aid in the purchase of a balloon, and the tradition remains in the family almost 40 years later.
“That’s sort of where it started for our family,” Dan said. “Two sisters and our parents and our kids, all of us somewhat involved with ballooning to different levels. … It’s been a huge part of our family.”
Family remains a big part of Goodman’s experience as well. His parents are on the crew for his balloon and are instrumental in helping the 9,000-cubic-foot aircraft operate.
“It takes for me, comfortably at least, four to five people to get that blown up,” Goodman said. “It can take a little time, especially if you have a crew that doesn’t know what they’re doing.
“But with my parents and my sponsor (Nate Byram), we can have it up in 10 minutes and take it back down in just the same amount of time.”
Crews are also instrumental in communicating with the pilot once the balloon is up in the air. Area crops limit the amount of usable landing space, and pilots also need to be aware of changing weather conditions.
There’s a lot that goes into it, but it’s well worth the effort once in the sky, competitors say.
“I just thought that it was a very unique thing that not many people get to do,” Goodman said. “It’s not only that you get to see the world from a different angle, but for me, it’s seeing passengers’ faces that have never flown before, because they’re fascinated by it.”