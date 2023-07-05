DANVILLE — For Balloons Over Vermilion co-chairman Pat O’Shaughnessy, “it’s all about bringing smiles to the kids. That’s what this event is all about, no matter your age, and we all still have that kid in us.”
About 600 volunteers — including elementary students who serve as ambassadors and high school football players and FFA members who help set up — converge at the Vermilion County Airport to help make the magic happen that brings those smiles.
Before 33 pilots and their balloons rise high in the sky, we caught up with O’Shaughnessy for an update on the popular annual event.
Q: What’s new this year?
A: We are a balloon event, so our main attraction is the balloons, but we try to add something new. This year, we spiced up the Kids Zone. Balloons can only fly early in the mornings and in the evenings, so we try to fill in activities throughout the day. New this year is a rock climbing wall and an Extreme Air, which is a trampoline with harnesses. We will have zip lining on Friday. There will be laser tag and the inflatables are back, which kids really like. The old Oscar Mayer Wienermobile — now known as the {span class=”SpellE”}Frankmobile — will be there for the first time. Also new: batting cages and a soccer area, and a stage in the Kids Zone for kids entertainment for things llke magic shows and the like. There will be a Touch a Truck, large lawn games and an R.C. car experience. A biplane will be coming in from Louisville for rides. This one is an open air where two people can sit in the front and the pilot sits in the back. There will be tethered balloon rides and a special gondola to accommodate those who are physically challenged.
Q: What other activites are in the plans?
A: Local and regional acts will entertain in the beer tent. Balloon School will be back to teach our next generation of pilots, or for those who just want to learn about ballooning. People can actually go inside a cold inflated balloon and learn at different stations. There will be 20 to 25 food vendors as well as craft tents selling their wares. There will be flights nightly. There will be a flight Friday morning for our major sponsors, then in the evening hopefully they will fly, come back and set up and do our Balloon Glow later around 8:30 or 9 p.m. weather permitting. There will be tethered balloon rides Saturday morning for the Ambucs kids.
Q: What are your best memories from years past?
A: I will never forget the year we came back after COVID and the world was ready to celebrate, and on that Friday evening, our balloons took off and there was hardly any wind, it had just died and the balloons just hovered. It made for the best pictures in all the years, probably including from the time of (the original Balloon Classic) in the ’80s and ’90s. Since they hovered, you could get a picture of all of them all together. You know, once they take off, they’re gone pretty quick when the wind is blowing at 8 miles an hour. But this time, they were all there just standing up (in one spot). Another memorable thing happened in 2021 at Judith Giacoma School in Westville during a balloon school event, where we had what we think might have been a record number of people inside (a cold-inflated) balloon with 560 people.
Q. What other Ballooning events will happen outside of the normal morning and evening flights at the airport?
A. Saturday Morning will be our Community flight around 6 or 6:30 a.m. where Pilots will be given a target with an X usually in the parking lot at the Rock Church on Poland Road,
and they will have time to go out and find a spot at least a mile away, they take off, come find the target and try to hit it by throwing a bean bag from the air. On June 27
(with a rain/wind date of June 30) a couple of pilots will hover over Danville Stadium during the game (around 6 p.m.) and throw out the first pitch to the pitcher’s mound.
Then on July 6th, there will be the Splash N Dash that is hosted by the (Danville) Boat Club, where Pilots will take their Balloons over Lake Vermilion and try to hit a target on the water.
Q: How is it decided whether balloons can fly?
A: We have a “Balloon Meister” that keeps everything in check. He is constantly checking wind speeds and conditions. Some people think it may not be windy at a particular time, but people don’t realize that even though they may not feel wind where they are standing, at different altitudes, winds can be higher. For example, they use helium balloons and let them go. It might rise slow at first, then at about 200 feet or more, they make take off very fast, which tells them that the wind speeds are too fast or unsafe for a hot-air balloon.
Q: How long does it take to plan this kind of event?
A: We have the most wonderful steering committee in the world. We were guided by Ron Crick, who ran the original Oldsmobile Balloon Classic, whose philosophy was to find the best people you can to run their area, and let them do their work.We’ve been fortunate to have great people, we meet once a year in January and then things get more busy. We may take on six or seven projects each. We just simply have wonderful people who are dedicated and who know how to do their jobs. Many of us are also involved in the Festival of Trees, so we work hard together all year. We love to make people smile, and that’s what our motto has always been. We have 35 people on the steering committee, and we have a great group of kids who come and help us set up, take down and do other duties.. It takes about two weeks to get set up and we have about 600 volunteers who help us with this event.
Q: How was it decided to bring a ballooning event back to Danville?
A: We decided in that first year that your age doesn’t really determine if you’re a kid or not; all kids smile, and that’s our job to produce smiles. Balloons are something everyone loves to see, and there was a large void for 15 years since Balloon Classic stopped operation. Some of us began talking and thought it would be great to bring such a wonderful event back to our community. What we had before in Balloon Classic was the third-largest ballooning event in the country at the time. We have some very wonderful balloon pilots here in the area and wanted to have something back that brought so much pride and joy to this community. It’s very gratifying to see the pride this event has brought back and to see younger generations watching the community come together.
Q. What is the best wind speed for hot air Balloons to travel?
A. Eight to ten miles an hour maxium speed. Winds higher than that, is usually unsafe.
Q. What is the average altitude for hot air Balloons to travel?
A. Usually about 1000 feet.
Q: What does it take to make this event a success?
A: Without the support of community, we wouldn’t be able to do this. Everything raised goes back into the community. Last year, $175,000 was donated back into the community to help children and families through awards given to 19 different organizations in the area. Every time someone comes to the event, sponsors or supports the festival, including businesses or individuals who donate, it all helps us to help kids and families.