DANVILLE — There’s nothing quite like spending quiet time in the open sky with your head in the clouds.
Just ask hot-air balloon pilot Dave Reineke of Mahomet, who owns and pilots his “Peg Leg Pete the Pirate Parrot” balloon.
“Flying in a balloon is like being in a moving platform. It’s peaceful and gentle for the most part,” said Reineke, who is expecting to make three appearances with his craft during the Balloons Over Vermilion event.
His schedule includes two evening appearances during the Balloon Glow and a Saturday morning flight at Rock Church on Poland Road, where pilots drop bean bags at targets for prizes.
“I’m not scheduled to fly; it’s optional for me” because it’s a special-shaped balloon, Reineke said. “I don’t know if we will do the morning flight, but we will see what we can accomplish.”
His wife, Kathy, flying her own balloon (“Sunsational”), will participate in the Splash N Dash event.
The one uncertainty for pilots is wind. Wind speeds must be at about 8 miles per hour or less for a safe flight.
“When we fly, we usually keep an altitude of around 1,000 feet,” Reineke said. “It’s not so fun getting higher because you can run into different wind speeds at different heights.”
Reineke said it takes a minimum of 10 to 12 people to make his large balloon go.
“We have friends and family who help us crew, and we are very appreciative of sponsor help, too,” he said.
Once at an event, it takes about a half-hour to unpack the balloon. In Reineke’s case, “the envelope, or fabric, weighs 500 pounds alone to unpack, and then we have several Velcro ports that we have to put together under special seams,” he said. “There is different places where the air needs to come out, so it will pack efficiently, then we have to take the Velcro ports and put them together. Then when we take it down, we have to open them back up to squeeze the air back out and get the balloon back in its bag.
“It takes muscle work to get this done.”
The layout and pack-ups are the hardest part, he said.
To get started, the balloon is fed cold air by fans. Once filled, the basket and burners are added until hot air fills the balloon enough to make it rise — but not take off. That’s where crew members help control the balloon before and during takeoff.
Reineke and his wife have been part of the Balloons Over Vermilion event since its start in 2016, and were also part of its predecessor, the Balloon Classic. They have been invited and have traveled to various hot-air balloon events around the world. Usually, they take their special-shaped parrot balloon, but sometimes they also bring their regular-shaped balloon for fun.
“Peg Leg Pete” was a balloon that kind of found Reineke.
“I had a dream to get an engineer and designer to design a balloon,” he said. “I went on a website and saw artwork from an artist in Brazil that had this rendition of Pete, so I contacted him and spoke up for it.”
Ten years later, he’s still flying it. Pete has approximately 160 operational hours. Most balloons can get as many as 300 to 500 operational hours, he said.
Reineke first became interested in hot-air balloons when he moved to Champaign and saw a Coca-Cola balloon at a festival. He contacted the pilot and became a member of a ballooning club in 1978, becoming a licensed pilot in 1981.
He has owned three specialty shaped balloons, including “Mr. Potato Head” and “Bud E. Beaver.”
Husband and wife each have won several ballooning awards. Kathy is a two-time winner of the Macomb Balloon Rally, and Dave won the 2000 Peoria Balloon Festival. They both have over 1,000 hours of flying time.