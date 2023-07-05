DANVILLE — Keeping his eyes on the sky — and keeping pilots and spectators safe — is serious business for Byron Denhart.
At Balloons Over Vermilion, the “Balloon Meister” watches wind speeds and weather conditions to determine if conditions are safe for pilots to launch.
Last year, weather conditions prevented balloons from flying. Patrons were admitted free of charge and treated to a burner glow without the actual balloons attached due to high winds.
“We felt that people should still be able to attend even though balloons couldn’t fly, and felt people should still be able to come in and still enjoy other activities,” said Pat O’Shaughnessy, co-chairman of the event.
Denhart asks spectators to be patient during planned flights when delays arise.
“Sometimes, it works out great when the weather cooperates, and we are off and running,” he said. “But a lot of times, we have to wait and see what the weather does and we might experience a half-hour delay to see if winds calm down.
“Believe me, we all want to get our balloons out and we all want to share them with other people. Our biggest priority is safety and that might mean holding off on things.”
A lot goes into making crucial decisions.
“We have to watch temperatures, dew points, land directions, wind speeds at different altitudes and follow FFA standards,” Denhart said. “We also take into consideration a lot of information from trusted flight-service websites and weather forecasts, including any thunderstorms or rain chances from a 100-mile radius. I take my job seriously, and it’s a big responsibility.”
A member of the National Weather Service in Lincoln will also be at the event to help monitor weather conditions.
Wind speeds of 8-10 mph or below are ideal for hot-air balloons to get a green light. One way wind speeds are checked is by filling a helium balloon and releasing it, then studying its speed as it ascends.
“It’s definitely a tried-and-true process,” Denhart said. “Nothing beats what you can see with your own eyes. We fill them up, let them go and see what it does. It gives us an idea of what a hot-air balloon might do, both in wind speeds and direction at a horizontal angle as well as a vertical angle.”
There are other ways to get a read on flying conditions.
Ryan Carlton of Danville created a website that simplifies and gives easy-to-understand readings to pilots. It pulls data from the National Weather Service’s “Rapid Refresh Cycle” forecast to predict wind speed and direction at different altitudes.
Carlton said wind isn’t the only weather concern that pilots face when making decisions to fly.
“Winds on the surface are not the same as winds 100 or even 1,000 feet above the ground and can be drastically different speeds and directions,” he said. “Ascending or descending into these different winds is how balloons steer and navigate.”
Carlton, who like his dad is a pilot, said while prepping for their flights, they’d come upon information that was already old. So he decided to find a better, more accurate charting system — leading to the creation of his website.