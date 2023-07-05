DANVILLE — When Schlarman Academy third-grader Dylan Hunter found out his class was going to be taking a new course in hot-air ballooning, he was more than thrilled.
It fit in well with his enthusiasm for aviation and planes.
“I learned a lot of things about flying balloons that I didn’t know,” the 9-year-old Hunter said. “I learned that hot-air balloons can’t fly without gas generators, air or heat.”
Balloon School, as it’s known, is a program put on by the Balloons Over Vermilion team, which visits classrooms to teach third- and fourth-graders about all things hot-air balloon.
The boys and girls also are invited to the Balloons Over Vermilion event, receive a tethered balloon ride, lead a parade as the first entry and receive T-shirts made from designs submitted by the students. Those will be revealed Friday, when students arrive at the Vermilion County Airport for their visit.
Schlarman third-grade teacher Shelley Erickson said students enjoyed every minute of the course. Her 15 students even got hands-on experience when they “were given helium balloons to let up in the air to see what happens and how it affects pilots flying,” she said. “The kids were so excited.”
Hunter, who loves anything to do with aviation, made a poster during Balloon School of a balloon with his favorite airplane, a triple-decker biplane known as the Red Baron.
In May, Donna Carlton Vish and her crew brought her hot-air balloon to the parking lot of Schlarman Academy South and inflated it with cold air for students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade to experience.
“I wish we could go inside of it, but we weren’t able to that day because it was too windy,” Hunter said. “But I got to touch it, and it felt really soft.”
Hunter said he also enjoyed learning about different shaped balloons and dimensions and why hot-air balloons are shaped the way they are.
“My favorite shaped balloons are ‘Tom and Jerry,’” he said.
Hunter’s mother, Leslie, said the program made an impact on her son.
“He came home every day talking about it,” she said. “He definitely had a good overall experience.”