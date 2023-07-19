DANVILLE — It Takes A Village Mentorship will host a day of basketball and cheerleading when it holds On The Court For A Cause on July 29, at David S. Palmer Civic Center, Danville.
The day will include a basketball camp, cheerleading camp and an adult community basketball game.
Hosting the cheer camp from 9 a.m. to noon will be Danville Area Community College cheerleaders. Kris Bell will host the basketball camp, which is for children grades 3-8. Cost of each camp is $20. Participants receive a T-shirt and free entry to the adult community game.
State Sen. Paul Faraci, Danville Deputy Police Chief Terry McCord, high school Principal Jacob Bretz, Assistant Principal Scott Vogel, retired teacher Ted Houpt, Chris Hightower, the Rev. LeStan Hoskins and the Rev. Courtney Watson will be among those showcasing their roundball skills.
The cheerleaders will perform at halftime. Ninth-grader Malia Roberson will sing the national anthem.
“We want to encourage our youth to use their talents for the good,” Hoskins said. “This will be our first event at the civic center. It Takes A Village (partners) with our school district. We service five schools in our school district.”
Hoskins and his wife, Jennifer, run the program.
Food trucks will be set up the day of the event.