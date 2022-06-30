BELLFLOWER — Legend has it that the timely throw of a succulent apple led to the naming of one area town that is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend.
Jesse Richards was giving a speech after being elected as the first Prairie Township supervisor.
“While he was up giving his speech, someone tossed him a Bellflower apple,” Village President Allen Grussing said. “He said, ‘This is the best apple I’ve ever eaten. We shall now call the town Bellflower.’”
Otherwise, the town might have been named after Springfield residents George and Louisa Black, who platted the village in 1871.
“They owned the property where the village was created,” Grussing said.
The town grew rapidly. Nine years after it was platted, it had a population of 250. That was 1890. Bellflower voted to incorporate that year by a close margin, 33-31.
“The interesting thing is the railroad went through about 1871, the Clinton-Gilman-Onarga line. It sort of connected towns,” Grussing said. “Because it went through Bellflower, that was an easy place to stop.
“Today, we jump in the car and go to Champaign-Urbana or Bloomington-Normal. In those days, people got on the train and rode ... to Gibson City.”
To celebrate its sesquicentennial, the community, located west of Fisher on U.S. 136, will mark two days of celebration during the Fourth of July weekend. Activities are scheduled Sunday and Monday.
A community church service, all-school reunion, 5K fun run/walk, raffles, fireworks, food, country opry, trolley tours of town, program on the early families of Bellflower, parade, all sorts of games, fireworks and free ice cream are among the days’ activities.
Bellflower cares about its history. Grussing wrote a book about the town for the sesquicentennial.
When the railroad depot was set to be demolished, a group of citizens banded together to save it, then moved it two blocks to a vacant lot and restored it. It is now The Depot Museum, which is owned by the village.
The town’s old school has been converted into a community center.
Fire has racked the town on more than one occasion. The first major blaze happened in 1923, nearly destroying the two-block downtown area.
“They were able to save the equipment from the post office and equipment from the phone exchange and keep it going,” Grussing said. “At that time, there was no fire department. It was a bucket brigade. Gibson City Fire Department came, but too late to be of any help.”
The following year, fire destroyed the old hotel and a grain office.
Another inferno damaged downtown in 1929. Residents were alerted by a 1920s-era version of Paul Revere, a youngster named Leon Kumler, who rode through town on a bicycle yelling “Fire! Fire!” Residents came running to form yet another bucket brigade.
It wasn’t until 1948, after another big fire the year before, that the Bellflower Fire Protection District was formed.
Bellflower High School was known for several years for its successful boys’ basketball teams under the tutelage of Don Harden that played David to many Goliaths, even winning the McLean County tournament in 1965 against much larger schools.
After Bellflower consolidated with Farmer City and Mansfield to form the Blue Ridge district, Harden led the Knights to the 1988 county title. The Bellflower ball diamond is named after Harden.
The community waited a year to hold its sesquicentennial due to the COVID-19 pandemic.A schedule of events for the celebration follows: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1081500399131223&set=pcb.1454591251640573