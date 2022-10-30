Picking up where we left off last week, we asked candy connoisseurs from around the area what advice they’d offer grown-ups getting their homes ready for Halloween.

Don’t let anyone tell you different: Decorations matter.

Hadley Kirschner

Hadley Kirschner

Heritage Elementary fourth-grader HADLEY KIRSCHNER: “People should have fake potions. They should have fake ghosts. It shouldn’t be too scary so little kids can get candy, too. I like Kit Kats, so they should have that.”

Charlie Yau

Charlie Yau

Reese’s-craving Urbana Thomas Paine Elementary fifth-grader CHARLIE YAU: “I want to see how well you can carve a pumpkin.”

Everly Stillwell

Everly Stillwell

Monticello Washington Elementary second-grader EVERLY STILLWELL, who’s dressing up as a fox this year: “The house should have cute cats and maybe the Easter bunny and just one little ghost and cobweb. They should give potato chips and Kit Kats. My favorite thing about Halloween is seeing all of the costumes. I hope to see a bunch of foxes.”

Remember the candy code. Porch lights on mean you’re open for business.

Symora Sanford

Symora Sanford

Urbana Thomas Paine Elementary fourth-grader SYMORA SANFORD: “I only go to houses with the lights on.”

Samuel Gray

Samuel Gray

Bismarck-Henning Junior High fifth-grader SAMUEL GRAY: “I hate it when people are giving out candy but they don’t have their front porch lights on. It drives me crazy.”

Not all great treats come in a bag from the store.

Colette Pflum

Colette Pflum

Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner COLETTE PFLUM: “Please put a taco for my teacher in my trick-or-treat bag. Please put in big suckers with gum inside. Fill up my bag with them. Don’t put rotten eggs in.”

Kylie Schmid

Kylie Schmid

Cissna Park Elementary fourth-grader KYLIE SCHMID: “If you have homemade treats, it shows a little of yourself. Like if you love coconut, make something with coconut or if you like chocolate, make something with chocolate and so on. Oh, and not too much decor.”

Jalissa White

Jalissa White

Rantoul J.W. Eater Junior High seventh-grader JALISSA WHITE: “Do not hand out toothbrushes. I want Twix, not candy corn or Twizzlers. Other than candy, I’d take a bottle of water.”

Jayse Billman

Jayse Billman

Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner JAYSE BILLMAN: “Can I have a Pop It Mouse? Can I please have popcorn?”

Probably not doable, but hey, can’t hurt to ask.

Emma Ingram

Emma Ingram

Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner EMMA INGRAM: “Put a real witch in my trick-or-treat bag. Put a funny-looking pumpkin in my bag. Don’t put a ghost in my goodie bag.”

Julian Foltz

Julian Foltz

Champaign Westview Elementary third-grader JULIAN FOLTZ: “I’d like candy that can make you fly.”

No generic sweets, please.

Reece Larson

Reece Larson

Bismarck-Henning Junior High sixth-grader REECE LARSON: “On my Halloween route, I would like to see Reese’s, Bottle Caps and Snickers. I would not like to see generic candy or Almond Joys. I tend to visit houses that are decorated more than ones that are not because I think they are really into Halloween and will probably have the most candy.”

Nova Loden

Nova Loden

Thomasboro Grade School kindergartner NOVA LODEN: “I want to see good candy, like lollipops and gum.”

Don’t overdo it on the scary.

Eli Dodd

Eli Dodd

Cissna Park fourth-grader ELI DODD: “I would suggest some decorations, but not too scary for little kids. Plus jack-o-lanterns. For candy: Be home — do not leave a bowl. Also, let people get two or more pieces. Do not give out old candy. Give out big bars — Twix, M&Ms and Three Musketeers are the best.”

Nora Rahn

Nora Rahn

Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner NORA RAHN: “Please don’t wear spooky costumes and don’t make spooky jack-o-lanterns. Please don’t put sour candy in my sack. Please put chocolate in my bag.”

Lillian Bozarth

Lillian Bozarth

Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner LILLIAN BOZARTH: “Don’t put up scary decorations, but put up jack-o-lanterns. Gimme chocolate eggs.”

But some scary is good.

Sophia Walker

Sophia Walker

Rantoul Pleasant Acres Academy third-grader SOPHIA WALKER: “I love spooky decorations at houses that move, make noise or jump out when you walk by.”

Blake Walder

Blake Walder

Cissna Park Elementary second-grader BLAKE WALDER: “If I were to go trick-or-treating, I would go to the scary houses first. I would like it if they would hand out little devices to play on.”

Andrew Atteberry

Andrew Atteberry

DeLand-Weldon Elementary third-grader ANDREW ATTEBERRY: “I think people should put up spiders and big scary things because most of them aren’t scary enough for me. Only people jumping out at you are scary because they blend in and then scare you.”

Cameron Kight

Cameron Kight

Heritage Elementary fourth-grader CAMERON KIGHT: “I want Hershey’s bars, Sour Patch Kids and Twizzlers. I wish everything was really scary so kids couldn’t come. Then the kids won’t take all of the candy.”

Don’t skimp on portions.

Theo Silver

Theo Silver

Cissna Park Elementary second-grader THEO SILVER: “The best type of house to visit is when the owners let you take multiple pieces of candy.”

Ethan Glover

Ethan Glover

Champaign Westview Elementary third-grader ETHAN GLOVER: “Have really big candy to pass out.”

We’re suckers for suckers.

Karley and Lucas Free

Karley and Lucas Free

Salt Fork North Elementary’s KARLEY FREE, a third-grader, and brother LUCAS, a first-grader: “I suggest they have Three Musketeers, Tootsie Rolls and suckers,” Karley says.

“Any type of sucker would work,” adds her brother.

Gideon Williams

Gideon Williams

Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner GIDEON WILLIAMS: “Please put ginormous suckers with blue raspberry filling in my bag. Please don’t put in popsicles — they would melt.”

Tyson Allen

Tyson Allen

Tuscola North Ward Elementary kindergartner TYSON ALLEN: “Please put in lollipops, candy corn and Rice Krispies Treats. Put only candy in my bag.”

Trending Videos