URBANA — Hundreds of people lined Green Street on a gorgeous fall morning Saturday to cheer on those who express their sexuality differently.
For one hour, trucks, vans, cars and floats festooned with rainbow colors and hundreds of pedestrians in bright clothing and costumes made their way to the city’s downtown proclaiming their pride in being gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer or other — or their support for those who are.
They handed out candy, leis, rainbow flags, condoms and information, all while grinning, singing and generally showing lots of love.
“Peoria doesn’t have a parade,” said Meredith Buneta, 30, of Peoria, who made the 90-mile drive to Urbana on Saturday morning with her girlfriend, Beth Branaman, and Branaman’s niece and her son.
The only openly homosexual teacher at her K-8 school, Buneta was delighted to hear that educators were featured as the parade grand marshals this year.
“I have a lot of kids who come to me for support,” she said of students who are exploring their sexuality. Likewise, she said she feels supported by her fellow teachers.
“It wasn’t always acceptable to accept kids who are different,” observed Buneta, who said she was 18 when she “finally accepted” that she was a lesbian.
Across Green Street and in front of the Unitarian Church, Margaret Lovell, 74, was enjoying her first local Pride Fest parade, having recently moved to Urbana with her wife from Albuquerque, N.M.
“I find this to be a wonderfully open and diverse community, which is one of the reasons my wife and I moved here,” Lovell said.
But diversity was just a bonus for them.
“We came here for better health care, climate and less crime,” said Lovell, married to her wife since 2013 but in a relationship with her since 2008.
When the two of them were unable to wed legally in New Mexico, they found a justice of the peace in a city in New Hampshire that had no waiting period for marriages.
“We got married on a rock in a river. The city clerk had never issued a license for a same-sex marriage,” she said of their barrier-breaking milestone.
Lovell said she’s found the Unitarian Universalist Church to be very welcoming, as has Julia Cronin of Champaign, who said she recently joined the church.
“It’s my community,” Cronin said of her reason for watching the parade.
Using a wheelchair because she broke an ankle and a foot earlier this year, Cronin said she hopes to be walking in next year’s parade.
David Robberts-Mosser of Urbana watched the festivities with daughters Chloe, 14, and Violet, 10.
“We love this time of year in support of those who might not get support at home,” said Robberts-Mosser, a minister at Trinity United Church of Christ in Westville.
His wife, Leah Robberts-Mosser, also a minister, was marching in the parade with others from her congregation at the Community United Church of Christ on campus in Champaign.
Uniting Pride of Champaign County has been putting on parades and festivals for the LGBTQ+ community since 2009.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Director Julie Pryde, last year’s parade grand marshal, had a less stressful role this year as she handed out candy walking in the middle of the parade pack.
The health district staffed a booth on Main Street downtown where it had monkeypox vaccines, condoms, and Narcan, used to treat opioid overdoses, available for free.
The health district was among several vendors sharing information on support services in Champaign County, one of the main reasons that Crystal Dancler chose to take part in the day’s activities.
The 54-year-old grandmother from Rantoul said she has a young grandson “who is still figuring himself out.”
“He’s already into girly things and has said he wants to be a girl.”
Rather than overtly discouraging or encouraging him, Dancler and her daughter have immersed themselves in finding resources to support him and the family.
That took them to the United Pride Center of Champaign County and led to Dancler volunteering to help control traffic on a parade side street Saturday.
The mother of three children and four grandchildren, Dancler works as an accounting specialist in the University of Illinois’ School of Social Work. She has many colleagues there able to point her toward resources.
The UP Center, she said, has group sessions for parents, grandparents and young children.
“He had no idea there were other people like him,” she said. “We just want to let him be him, embrace him for what he likes.”