BISMARCK — In 1905, civic leaders in this small northern Vermilion County village, which was established 33 years earlier, founded the Farmers and Merchants Bank, recognizing that the nearest city for banking, Danville, was too far by horse.
“It didn’t even have a bathroom. It was robbed two times,” said Larry Moss, vice president of the Newell Township Historical Society, which now inhabits the building.
D.L. Ogden and some local merchants spearheaded the efforts to start the bank and put together $125,000 (about $3.7 million in today’s dollars), building the institution at the busy corner of Holloway Street and the road to Chicago.
It’s stories like that that help awaken interest in a town’s history.
Bismarck will mark a century and a half as a community Saturday with a daylong celebration. Activities ranging from a parade to historical exhibits, potato-sack races, a greased-pig contest, ballet duet and a concert are on the agenda. Many activities will be held at the town park. A full lineup is available on the “What’s Happening in Bismarck IL?” Facebook group.
Appropriately, the Newell Township Historical Society is playing a part.
“We saved that building. It was about ready to go down,” Moss said. “We restored it” and have included the old cashier’s window.
The bank moved to another location in 1927, closer to the center of town, and over the years, the original building was used for everything from an apartment building to a barbershop to a garage.
Like most small towns, Bismarck has had its share of well-known individuals.
Most people associate astronaut Joe Tanner with Danville, but before high school, he went to school in Bismarck.
Moss said Tanner and his brother were good swimmers.
“They lived on Route 1 between Danville and Bismarck,” he said. “Their parents wanted them to have more options as far as swimming. We played baseball together.”
Entertainer Jerry Van Dyke also spent some time at Bismarck High School after he was kicked out of Danville High School for riding his motorcycle down the halls. It seems the principal was upstairs at the time and caught Van Dyke and a friend in the act.
Van Dyke was known for doing “goofy stuff,” Moss said: “He was always ornery.”
The Brown brothers, Ernie and Bert, operated a large hardware store in town and later branched out as a construction business, putting up many of the buildings in and around the town.
“There were four churches in Bismarck,” Moss said. “They built all the churches and the high school and gymnasium and grade school and another half-dozen homes in Bismarck and barns and corn cribs around the area.”
The business, which started in 1898, “died out” in the 1940s.
Moss is old enough to remember the mammoth blaze that destroyed the town elevator in the 1960s.
Firefighters “were overwhelmed,” Moss said. “It was devastating to the community.”
The elevator has since been rebuilt.
The Bismarck Community Fair, which began in the 1940s, flourished until the early 1970s. A group of residents who had been instrumental in the fair assembled a town history, “Century of a Town.”
“This Thursday, our historical society will have an ice cream social,” Moss said, which is sort of an homage to the community fair and a way to kick off the 150th celebration.
Like many small rural communities, Bismarck can tie its existence to its proximity to the railroad.
The town of Myersville, which Moss called Bismarck’s “parent town,” was a larger community with a grist mill, located about 3 miles from Bismarck in the 1800s. But it dried up when the railroad came to Bismarck and people moved there.
“Bismarck is changing, like a lot of small towns,” Moss said. “There’s some growth outside the village. “The merchant part has diminished. The growth of Danville north has hurt Bismarck. We’re only 4 miles from Menards. We have no gas station. A younger couple started a small grocery store lately.”
The village, the men’s club, the junior women’s club and the fire department are also sponsoring the 150th celebration.