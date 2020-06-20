RANTOUL — A number of speakers, food and musical entertainment are scheduled for a Rantoul Black Lives Matter peace rally and march next weekend.
The event starts at 2 p.m. June 28 at the police station and head south toward Wabash Park.
Herbert “Hub” Burnett’s Not On My Watch organization will co-sponsor the rally/march. He said eight to 10 speakers will talk, including “a couple of hometown favorites like James Harden,” a local high school graduate and Air Force veteran.
Burnett said Police Chief Tony Brown will also be among the speakers, “and I will extend an invitation for the city manager (Scott Eisenhauer) and the mayor (Chuck Smith) as well as a couple of coaches.”
There will be free food and drink.
Speakers will be at the park as well as possibly at some of the intersections en route.
Burnett said Rantoul can’t let other area communities such as Paxton, St. Joseph, Gibson City and Monticello have such events while Rantoul does not.
“I kind of waited two to three weeks to see if any would be held,” and when no one stepped forward, he decided to. Local resident Mar’ques Reed is the other co-organizer.
“It will be a peaceful rally, and at the same time hopefully we can bring the town out,” Burnett said. “I have been told when the sports programs are doing good the people comes out. I guarantee the basketball program will not be the same as last year,” said Burnett, who is one of the new coaches for the high school program.
Burnett is a leader in the black community. In addition to owning a clothing store and coaching, he will be student teaching for half a semester at both J.W. Eater Junior High and Broadmeadow Elementary.