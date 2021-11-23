RANTOUL — A blood drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Rantoul Public Library.
All donors will receive a voucher for a long-sleeve T-shirt or $10 gift card.
For appointments or questions, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 70783 to locate the drive.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.
Donors who last gave blood on or before Oct. 7 are eligible for this drive.
ImpactLife serves more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. It is the exclusive provider for Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center.
The library is located at 106 W. Flessner Ave.