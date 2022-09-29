URBANA — Choosing the grand marshal for this year’s C-U Pride Parade was no easy task.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde headlined the festival’s in-person return to downtown Urbana last year, dressed in a blond wig, purple gown and tiara as her alter ego, “Ms. Anita Break.”
“How do you follow that?” asked Nicole Frydman, Uniting Pride of Champaign County’s director of operations.
After months of brainstorming to no avail, Frydman decided to let the answer come to her. This year, educators — plural, past and present — will be celebrated during Saturday’s march across downtown Urbana.
“Every queer person has these one-on-one stories of an educator who helped us, who brought us in and made us feel like it gets better,” Frydman said. “It gets me a little bit teary-eyed when I think about it.”
As co-grand marshals, educators will get the second-in-line spot during Saturday’s parade, which kicks off at 11 a.m. Those interested can sign up using the Google form at unitingpride.org/pride-2022. By midweek, more than 40 marshals were ready to go.
“Educators are being targeted in some really unfair ways these days. People want to be angry with our education system, they want to reach in and control things, when they’re perhaps not speaking from a place of knowledge or wisdom or experience,” Frydman said. “We need to take a moment, shine a little bit of a spotlight on these folks, and say thank you.”
In 2020, Illinois became the fourth state to require public schools to teach lessons of LGBTQ+ people’s historical contributions in their curricula.
C-U’s 2022 Pride Fest is well underway already. Some highlights so far: a weekend screening of “Paris is Burning,” several educational panels and Tuesday’s “Queeraoke,” an 18+ karaoke session at the Axe Bar.
Coming up are several new events for the local festival. The Youth and Family Pride Fest Party will be hosted from 4 to 7 p.m. at the University YMCA, featuring games, performances, face painting and crafts.
“That’s obviously for queer families, but also for allies too,” Frydman said.
Saturday’s “Queer Homecoming Dance” at the Rose Bowl has drawn significant interest as well. It’s essentially the adult version of Uniting Pride’s “Queer Prom,” where LGBTQ high schoolers are guaranteed a safe, judgment-free dance experience. Queer Homecoming is 18+, for the LGBTQ adults who might not have gotten that chance in their high school days.
“It’s for adults to have that quintessential school dance experience knowing you’re in a community that’s for safe and affirming folks, and free of any kind of harassment,” Frydman said.
On Sunday afternoon, Uniting Pride will host its first Champaign Community Crawl. Attendees can buy between $30 to $55 worth of vouchers that pay for Pride-themed treats at several partnering downtown businesses.
“It’s a great way to highlight affirming businesses in our community,” Frydman said.
Uniting Pride is looking for volunteers to work security at the parade, guarding the path’s intersections.
“It’s a super easy job,” Frydman said. “You just have to make sure no one runs into the street or moves the barricades, and you get one of the best seats in the house.”