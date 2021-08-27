CHAMPAIGN — From muscle cars to football stars, there’s hubbub on the menu this weekend at the University of Illinois’ two biggest sports arenas.
In a school-year first, tailgating crews will roll in for the Illini football home opener against Nebraska less than 12 hours after participants in the world-famous Hot Rod Power Tour’s last stop depart the parking lot at State Farm Center.
Between 3,000 and 5,000 souped-up and vintage cars will parade around all four quadrants of the arena’s lot from noon to 6 p.m. today.
At 4 a.m. the next morning, around 500 part-time athletics staff members start running the show as tailgate setups begin creeping into Lot 31.
This juncture wasn’t supposed to happen. The Hot Rod Power Tour was originally set to pull into in June 2020 — before the coronavirus pandemic put everything on hold.
And the rescheduling for today was to have been the day before the Illini and Cornhuskers battled it out in Ireland, said Mike Koon, Visit Champaign County’s director of sports, events and film.
But with travel restrictions keeping the game Stateside, this afternoon’s cacophony of cheers and revving engines will be followed Saturday by roaring fans, buzzing grills and in-stadium pyrotechnics.
UI athletic department officials said they don’t think there’ll be too much of a conflict with traffic, though football fans arriving today won’t find any overnight parking.
The only exception is for RVs, which can find space in the southern section of Lot E-32 across the street from State Farm Center, said Cassie Arner, senior associate director for Illini athletics.
Koon’s department estimates the local economic impact of the car show will exceed $800,000, with participants buying up remaining hotel rooms and spending at local restaurants and businesses.
Lot E-14 across the street will dedicate two-thirds of its parking spots today for spectators of the tour, moving students’ reserved spots to the southern part of the lot.
The car show is free, and it’s anyone’s guess as to how many people will show up.
“There are some unknowns based on the fact that it’s in August, it’s the last stop, and it’s a Friday before a home football game,” Koon said. “There might be people who say, ‘Hey, let’s stay over and go to the football game.’ We just haven’t been in this position.”
There aren’t any pandemic-related restrictions for tailgating fans or people heading into Memorial Stadium at this time, other than mask requirements in indoor sections like the press box, elevators and restrooms.
Checks of vaccination status or negative tests are not required upon entry, though they “could be” if COVID-19 cases continue to increase and new orders come down from the UI.
“We’re taking a lot of our guidance from campus, and at this time, we haven’t moved in that direction,” Arner said.
Car fans near and far are known to flock to view the tour’s extensive array of vehicles.
The event’s website initially asked spectators to click for free tickets in advance, back when “there was a possibility of limiting the crowd for COVID-19, and for contact tracing,” Koon said.
The step is still suggested, just not required for audience members anymore.
“For car geeks, this is an ultimate stop,” Koon said. “If you’re a car lover at all, the variety and impressiveness, it’s a must-see.”
For the Visit Champaign County team, it’s the first event of this scale they’ve helped host since the IHSA state wrestling finals in February 2020.
“I think it’s going to work out fine. We don’t normally have to contend with football, but that’s just a bit of a wrinkle,” Koon said.
The in-stadium football experience will differ slightly this year, with all concessions cashiers replaced with cashless ordering kiosks.
“We’re trying to be a little more innovative and follow trends, show better customer service,” Arner said. “We’ve had some staffing shortages like many people have; this process hopefully helps alleviate some of those problems so we don’t see fans waiting in huge lines.”