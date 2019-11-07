CATLIN — The Catlin Parade of Lights Committee is inviting organizations to participate in the community’s fourth annual parade. This year’s theme is “Christmas Vacation.”
The parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 1.
All types of entries are welcome, and prize money will be awarded to the top three floats — $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third.
The parade will start in the Salt Fork High School parking lot and end at the Catlin Village Hall. The annual community Christmas tree lighting will take place in front of the village hall after the parade.