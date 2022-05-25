URBANA — For the first time in several years, the Champaign County Fair Queen pageant will be held at the county fairgrounds in Urbana.
Nine young women will compete for the title of Miss Champaign County Fair. Another 11 will compete for the Little Miss crown.
Former Director Janet Khachaturian said before she took over, the pageant was held during the fair at the fairgrounds. When she became director, she thought it would be better to crown the queen before the fair “so she could have a role in planning the fair week and be a part of the grandstand events and the entertainment.”
Khachaturian wanted it to be held at a very public venue, so for about 10 years, it was held at Market Place Mall in Champaign. For another two years, it was at Lincoln Square in Urbana.
Current Director Deb Simmons made some moves as well.
“We had it for quite a while at the high school in Rantoul, and then when I took over as the director, I brought it back to Champaign at the City Center,” she said.
This year’s pageant will be held at Kesler Hall, known for hosting 4-H exhibits and other activities during the fair, but not used much the rest of the year.
That’s about to change.
“The fair board has decided to bring it up to date, bring in bathrooms and paint the floor and make it a usable space to rent for events,” Simmons said.
The pageant will be held at 2 p.m. the Sunday before the fair, July 17.
Simmons said because of the fair’s heavy emphasis on agriculture, it’s only fitting that both fair Queen Erica Johnson and Little Miss Madison Huls are involved in agriculture.
“Our queen just started a job as an intern with a seed company, Burrus,” Simmons said. “And our Little Miss, her dad is a farmer, and she drives tractors and plants corn.”
Huls did a video from the cab of a tractor pulling a planter where she talked about planting corn headed for Frito-Lay’s plant.
And Johnson has photos on Facebook showing her driving a forklift at her job.
“It’s amazing to see our young women not just talking about agriculture but doing it,” Simmons said.
Every year, Simmons asks the queen contestants to come up with a project idea to raise money to improve the fairgrounds.
This year, they have decided the restrooms in the livestock building need an overhaul.
“Little Miss Madison (Huls) shows cattle,” Simmons said. “We want this to be user-friendly” for young people when cattle are shown.
“I’m just so pleased that our girls have embraced the fair-improvement project,” Simmons said. “It’s something that we did that’s different.”