CHAMPAIGN — Isabella Smith and Addison Coffey were introduced to each other during the 64th Champaign County Fair Queen pageant.
Both from St. Joseph, their relationship is certain to grow after their weekend performances.
“I’m pretty sure we’re going to get to know each other very well,” Smith said.
On Monday, the new Miss Champaign County Fair Queen (Smith) and Little Miss (Coffey) took part in a media tour that included a radio appearance on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM.
It marked the start of a hectic stretch highlighted by their leading roles at the Champaign County Fair, which kicks off Friday in Urbana.
“I know this week we are going to be very busy and there is a lot of work, but I really wanted to give back to the community,” said Smith, a St. Joseph-Ogden High School graduate and communications major at the University of Illinois.
Coffey, a third-grader at St. Joseph Grade School, will be by Smith’s side during fair week, “excited to meet new people and get to know Isabella very well,” she said.
Smith and Coffey were crowned during Sunday’s pageant at the fairgrounds, where contestants took part in introductions, gown competitions, on-stage questions and speeches.
Smith takes over for Erica Johnson, whose farewell included a surprise gesture by her older brother, Andrew. As she finished her rendition of the national anthem, Andrew dashed through the narrow aisles of Kesler Hall waving an Illini flag in honor of his sister, who is a student at the UI.
“It was a lot of fun to see her reaction and know it was something she wasn’t expecting,” Andrew said.
Pageant director Deb Simmons wanted to pay tribute to Erica — and her brother delivered.
“It was nerve-racking at first … I had no practice or experience because it had to be a surprise,” Andrew said. “But we’ve seen them wave a flag 10 times bigger at sporting events, and it wasn’t nearly that hard.”