MAHOMET — This year’s Freedom Fest, set for June 30 at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet, will be the last year for the event, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District announced Wednesday.
“For several years, this event was a cherished part of the district’s summer programming,” the district said in its announcement. “More recently, we have seen declining attendance and sponsorship, difficulty filling volunteer roles and increasingly limited visibility of the fireworks due to growth of surrounding trees.”
Combined with those factors are some health and safety concerns for both people and wildlife related to fireworks displays.
“The beautiful displays come at a cost, emitting pollutants into the air and debris onto nearby grounds and waters to the detriment of humans and resident wildlife alike,” the district said.
Debris from fireworks and firecrackers can be toxic or pose choking hazards for animals, and the increased stress of fireworks may cause animals to abandon their homes at critical points in their breeding cycles, the district said.
The decision to discontinue the event is also out of concern for people suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and autism, because the loud and sudden noises can trigger traumatic memories and sensory overload, according to the district.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. for this year’s event. Admission is $2; children under age 5 get in free.
The festivities will include music from Mixx DJ Entertainment, food trucks and fireworks.
“While bidding farewell to Freedom Fest may evoke a sense of nostalgia and disappointment for some, ending the firework show is a step toward a more sustainable and inclusive future,” the district said.