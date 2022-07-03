Crystal McCullough felt jitters as she stepped up to the microphone when she was a sixth-grader at Meridian Junior High in Stillman Valley. It wasn’t that she lacked confidence in her voice, though.
“I remember being so scared that I would forget the words,” she said, “because that is the number-one thing that you cannot do. I practiced for days and days and days to make sure I knew the words.”
Those words are particularly important, since the song in question is “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Decades later, McCullough has it down pat. Through the years, she’s been asked to sing it time after time at various events, never forgetting a word.
On Monday, she’ll belt out the national anthem at the Champaign County Freedom Celebration for the third time, and the first time in three years after COVID-19 forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021. The event begins at 7 p.m. on the large Memorial Stadium lot across First Street from Grange Grove.
The crowds at the Freedom Celebration, she said, are the largest she’s ever performed for.
“I find myself not looking at anyone in particular, but just looking above the crowd and just singing,” she said. “It’s neat to feel the energy. People do connect with the national anthem. It’s a great representation of our country and what makes us great.”
McCullough is no stranger to performing in front of crowds. It’s something she does weekly at Meadowbrook Christian Church, where she’s the worship pastor and regularly performs in front of the church’s band.
Before she joined the church eight years ago, McCullough taught music at Holy Cross Elementary School and Judah Christian in Champaign.
Singing the national anthem, though, is a unique experience, particularly when she reaches the climax of the song that starts with “And the rockets’ red glare.”
“It just kind of feels like you’re flying,” she said. “When you let out and sing those huge parts, it’s just kind of like you’re just soaring. It’s just something that God’s put within me, and you just feel free. You just feel absolutely free.”
Despite her love for the song and all of the experience she’s built since she first sang the anthem at that middle school basketball game, McCullough readily admits she still feels butterflies every time she steps to the microphone to sing it.
“There’s always nerves, and I think that’s a good way of keeping you humble,” she said. “I think it’s always good to be reminded that this is a gift. Don’t let pride get in the way of anything that you do, and just be willing to serve in any way that you’re asked to serve.”