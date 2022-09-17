CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since the softball program was started, Champaign Edison Middle School is headed to state. The Comets beat Charleston 4-3 on Saturday to win a sectional title and advance to next weekend’s IESA quarterfinals at Champions Field in Normal. “Everyone was jumping up and down. It was great,” coach Michelle Anderson said. “With this team, I knew it was going to happen. They have really brought their passion, their joy and their skill to the game.” Edison (20-1) will play Edwardsville Lincoln at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Class 3A semifinals, third place and championships games are Saturday. Last season, the Comets became the first Unit 4 program to win a regional title. On Saturday, they took another noteworthy step in a sport that started six years ago, with Anderson coaching each season. Edison was trailing 3-1 and scored three runs with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Down 3-2, Linnea Martin delivered with a two-run single. Eighth-grader Haley Helm pitched a complete game and had two triples and scored twice. The Comets plan to celebrate with a pizza party on Monday before rooting on the school’s baseball team, which will be playing for a regional title at Spalding Park in Champaign. In Class 2A, Westville Junior High beat Bismarck-Henning to advance to state. The Tigers will play Braidwood Reed-Custer at 4 p.m. Friday in Normal. More in Sunday’s print editions
