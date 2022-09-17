Players and coaches celebrate Champaign Edison’s IESA softballl section title at Zahnd Park on Saturday. Pictured, left to right: (front row) Molly Kloeppel and Grace Bandy; (kneeling) Mya delaCruz, Emmy Pentti, Sophia Pentti, Haley Helm, Sydney Hedrick, Khloey Burton and Olivia Roundtree; (back row) assistant coach Chris Kloeppel, assistant coach Nessa Bleill, assistant coach Allison Pentti, Noelle Essien, Linnea Martin, Peyton Herzog, Sydney Powers, Sarah Bleill, Coryn Christ, Kennedy Hedrick, coach Michelle Anderson and statistician Madi Kloeppel. Not Pictured: scorekeeper Kaitlyn Helm.