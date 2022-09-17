Comets

Players and coaches celebrate Champaign Edison’s IESA softballl section title at Zahnd Park on Saturday. Pictured, left to right: (front row) Molly Kloeppel and Grace Bandy; (kneeling) Mya delaCruz, Emmy Pentti, Sophia Pentti, Haley Helm, Sydney Hedrick, Khloey Burton and Olivia Roundtree; (back row) assistant coach Chris Kloeppel, assistant coach Nessa Bleill, assistant coach Allison Pentti, Noelle Essien, Linnea Martin, Peyton Herzog, Sydney Powers, Sarah Bleill, Coryn Christ, Kennedy Hedrick, coach Michelle Anderson and statistician Madi Kloeppel. Not Pictured: scorekeeper Kaitlyn Helm.

 Provided

CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since the softball program was started, Champaign Edison Middle School is headed to state. The Comets beat Charleston 4-3 on Saturday to win a sectional title and advance to next weekend’s IESA quarterfinals at Champions Field in Normal. “Everyone was jumping up and down. It was great,” coach Michelle Anderson said. “With this team, I knew it was going to happen. They have really brought their passion, their joy and their skill to the game.” Edison (20-1) will play Edwardsville Lincoln at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Class 3A semifinals, third place and championships games are Saturday. Last season, the Comets became the first Unit 4 program to win a regional title. On Saturday, they took another noteworthy step in a sport that started six years ago, with Anderson coaching each season. Edison was trailing 3-1 and scored three runs with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Down 3-2, Linnea Martin delivered with a two-run single. Eighth-grader Haley Helm pitched a complete game and had two triples and scored twice. The Comets plan to celebrate with a pizza party on Monday before rooting on the school’s baseball team, which will be playing for a regional title at Spalding Park in Champaign. In Class 2A, Westville Junior High beat Bismarck-Henning to advance to state. The Tigers will play Braidwood Reed-Custer at 4 p.m. Friday in Normal. More in Sunday’s print editions

CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since the softball program was started, Champaign Edison Middle School is headed to state.

The Comets beat Charleston 4-3 on Saturday to win a sectional title and advance to next weekend’s IESA quarterfinals at Champions Field in Normal.

“Everyone was jumping up and down. It was great,” coach Michelle Anderson said. “{span class=”caption-text”}With this team, I knew it was going to happen. They have really brought their passion, their joy and their skill to the game.”

Edison (20-1) will play Edwardsville Lincoln at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Class 3A semifinals, third place and championships games are Saturday.

Last season, the Comets became the {span class=”caption-text”}first Unit 4 program to win a regional title. On Saturday, they took another noteworthy step in a sport that started six years ago, Anderson coaching each season.

{span class=”caption-text”}Edison was trailing 3-1 and scored three runs with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Down 3-2, Linnea Martin delivered with a two-run single.

{span class=”caption-text”}Eighth-grader Haley Helm pitched a complete game and had two triples and scored twice.

The Comets plan to celebrate with a pizza party on Monday before rooting on the school’s baseball team, which will be playing for a regional title at Spalding Park in Champaign.

In Class 2A, Westville Junior High beat Bismarck-Henning to advance to state. The Tigers will play Braidwood Reed-Custer at 4 p.m. Friday in Normal.

More in Sunday’s print editions

Trending Videos