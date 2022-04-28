PHILO — The Catholic Charities of Champaign and Piatt counties’ 19th annual steak dinner is set for Sunday at Philo Tavern, 101 Washington St., Philo.
A cash bar opens at 4 p.m., with dinner being served at 5.
The fundraiser, sponsored by the Catholic Charities Advisory Board, benefits several programs in the two counties, including the Parish Giving Program, Light of Hope Giving Program, St. Patrick’s Food Pantry in Tolono, counseling services and others. All services are free.
Tickets are $35 per person and may be bought by contacting Mike Crosby at 217-398-5978 or mlcrosby1@comcast.net.