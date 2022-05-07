URBANA — Until age 89, Doris Huett Williams worked as a server three days a week on the midnight shift at Steak ’n Shake in Urbana.
Then she caught the coronavirus, and her work days were over. Huett Williams is still recovering from the disease, but is improving.
She lost her sense of taste and smell and her appetite. She is now dealing with weakness in her legs.
“I was supposed to be one who wouldn’t make it” because of her age, the now-91-year-old said this week. “I put God at the top of all this. He brought me through.”
People seem to gravitate to Huett Williams because of her faith and her positive attitude — so much so that her former place of business was known as a place for spiritual matters.
Huett Williams will be one of 12 women of distinction who are honored this Mother’s Day weekend by the Not on My Watch organization founded by the Rev. Hub Burnett of Rantoul.
The observance will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Douglass Annex in Champaign. The event will consist of scripture, music, prayer, recognizing the honorees and a keynote speaker that will be “a surprise,” according to Burnett.
The observance had been an annual event until the pandemic got in the way the last two years.
“Some of the names we’ve been holding for a year and a half,” he said. “We try to keep it to 12 for one a month.”
“Doris is an amazing, amazing young lady,” Burnett said of Huett Williams. “She raised her kids and everybody else’s kids. Through the years, she gave her whole life raising her family and her community.”
A native of Shilo, N.C., Huett Williams came to live with an uncle in Champaign in 1943 when she was 13.
At Champaign High School, she said she was treated well and had many White friends.
The city itself, however, was segregated — “You weren’t able to eat in the restaurants,” she said.
She later moved from Champaign — “a place where you could sleep on the front porch” without fear — to New York City — “a place where you had a couple of locks on your front door.”
But she said there were more opportunities for Black people in New York City.
After nine years in New York, where she worked for a clothing company making coats and occasionally modeling them, she returned to Champaign-Urbana.
“It was a good place to raise your children,” she said. “Now it’s completely turned around. All the racism stuff and the violence is taught.”
In her early years, she watched the children of Dr. Arnold and Audrey Levitt. They still call her “mom.”
“Those children, I’m referred to as their mom, and I was in my teens,” she said.
Her influence on people has continued over the years.
“She’s been very active in the church,” said her son, John Huett. “She would have people around the country come just to meet her” when she worked at Steak ’n Shake. “They would have prayer and ask her to pray for them. They would seek her out there.
“Her personality is just an engaging personality. People would gravitate to her. Word of mouth, people would seek her for prayer,” he said.
“I loved them, and they loved me,” she said.
Huett Williams would show it in different ways, not just spiritually. Sometimes she would help co-workers who were struggling financially with food and baby supplies. One time she gave a woman and her daughter who were sleeping in their truck money to stay at a motel.
Huett Williams said she was brought up that way.
“My grandma took me to the church,” she said. “This was a part of the Black culture. That’s why we have so much crime now, because people don’t take their children to church and tell them about the goodness of God. They’re not able to focus on the good things in life.”