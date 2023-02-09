CHAMPAIGN — A packed room of Champaign County officials and citizens watched a few precocious local kids receive awards Wednesday night for their success in growing simulated investment portfolios.
The kids were participants in Wall Street Jewelers, the brainchild of local businessman Seon Williams, who sought to impart knowledge about financial literacy, the stock market and building generational wealth to schoolchildren.
Turns out, it’s one of the youth outreach organizations connected with Champaign’s recent efforts to combat gun violence.
“I think a lot of our gun violence issues are centered around being impoverished and economic disparities,” Williams said.
Almost a year has passed since the city of Champaign approved its two-year, $6.2 million Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint, funded through American Rescue Plan dollars.
Visitors at Wednesday’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting heard a quick overview of its progress from the city’s new, fully staffed Community Safety and Justice Division, which oversees the blueprint’s implementation.
The initiative invests in and connects a network of Champaign-Urbana partners focused on youth development, social services and violence prevention in an effort to curb the twin cities’ uptick in shootings in recent years.
Under the leadership of community relations manager Jorge Elvir, impact outreach workers Kellen Brown and Ta’Darrionia Hite and justice victim advocates Eric Toga and Charles Young connect victims and witnesses of community violence to available resources.
“Every individual that’s been involved in a gun incident since May has been touched by our justice victim advocates,” Elvir said.
Those advocates often act on behalf of the city in making first contact with victims and witnesses of violence, as well as people re-entering society on parole.
The department meets monthly with its blueprint partners, including but not limited to the C-U Trauma and Resiliency Initiative (CU TRI), Youth and Family Peer Support Alliance, First Followers, DREAAM and the Housing Authority.
Requests for proposals are out for organizations to fulfill some of the blueprint’s functions, such as family programming, street outreach, victim legal services and faith-based mentoring, Elvir said.
The blueprint’s success is being analyzed by an outside evaluator.
“We want to make sure the funds being put into the programs and the city are being used and maximized in the best way possible,” Elvir said.
Police updates
Champaign police Chief Tim Tyler and Urbana Police Department interim Chief Rich Surles provided informational presentations on transparency, incident reporting procedure, and government efforts to stymie opioid overdoses, particularly fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is a big deal right now,” Surles said. “It’s killing lots and lots of people.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s “Operation Overdrive” is targeting criminal drug networks in 34 locations across 23 states. (The nearest location is in Peoria.) A lion’s share of fatal overdoses in Champaign County last year were connected to fentanyl use, according to the coroner’s office.
“I’m working to do some analytics with respect to the data that I received from the coroner’s office, report that data to the DEA and see if we can bring the DEA to town to stand up ‘Operation Overdrive’ in Champaign-Urbana,” Surles said.
The University of Illinois Police Department just closed its application for another social worker in its co-responder REACH team, which pairs cops and social workers in response to mental-health calls.
According to Chief Alice Cary, the campus has seen a 55 percent increase in suicide threats from last year and nearly double the crisis intervention team calls.
“We are not alone in this; our peers in Big Ten universities have seen this huge increase in mental-health call for service and CIT calls. It’s not just limited here,” Cary said.
In other hiring news, Cary brought up the opening for a Police Training Institute director, a position that will be vacated in May by the retiring Michael Schlosser.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman made a pitch for deputy applicants: His office is down three deputies, and projects to be down seven by June, he said.
“Obviously, that’s an entire shift for me,” he said. “That affects our proactivity and community engagement a little bit.
“We are hastily looking for anybody who wants to be a deputy to go through that process. We have not reduced our standards; we still have the same strong standards we’ve always had for law enforcement and corrections, but our candidate pool has gone down.”