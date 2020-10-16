SAVOY — A sow and her three piglets will be there. So will a character from Disney’s “Frozen” and a mother cat and her babies.
They are among the pumpkin creations that will be on hand Saturday afternoon in the Savoy United Methodist Church parking lot. The pumpkin patch drive-thru is all for a good cause — to raise funds to help feed the needy.
Trolls and snowmen are among some of the other creations for the event, set for 2 to 5 p.m., organizer Nicole Haegele said.
Haegele and her three young daughters created the sow and piglet pumpkins.
The big pumpkin is a real porker — Haegele guessed it was 40 pounds.
A church member church donated 60 pumpkins to the cause, and as of Wednesday, 30 had been decorated and returned.
The drive-thru will also include scarecrows.
The pumpkins will have a long life though, as they won’t be set outside for squirrel food. The church has big plans for them. Some will be available for purchase.
Those that don’t go on sale will go on tour. No, it’s not a band trip — they will be showing up unannounced in people’s yards, and will be moved every day between 4 and 8 p.m. People can buy insurance to keep pumpkins off their lawn.
“You can register your own home or someone else’s home, or you buy the insurance,” Haegele said.
After that, they will be brought back to the church for the youth group’s Pumpkin Olympics.
“We think that’s going to be part of the fun to see what shape they’ll come back in,” Haegele said.
At the drive-thru, donations will be accepted that will go toward 170 Thanksgiving food boxes to be given away to families in the community.
Haegele said the church is hoping to raise $8,000 toward the food giveway from church contributions and donations.
The church is located at 3002 W. Old Church Road.