CHAMPAIGN — Sharon Allen is the 32nd winner of the Athena Award, which honors “individuals who assist women in reaching their full leadership potential; demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their businesses or professions; and provide valuable service by devoting time and energy to improving the quality of life for others in the community.”
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to Allen and Athena Award Young Professional Laura Gerhold at Thursday’s banquet at Champaign Country Club.
Allen is CEO and co-founder of Sterling Wealth Management Inc.
Said nominator Susan Toalson: “Her spirit of servant leadership with a foundation of high integrity while being a beacon of light to those she serves has created a successful and thoughtful business.”
ATHENA WINNERS
2020 Sharon Allen
2019 Christy Devocelle
2018 Deb Feinen
2017 Deb Reardanz
2016 Denise Martin
2015 Amy Randolph
2014 Sandi Jones
2013 Bianca Green
2012 Cindy Somers
2011 Lori Gold Patterson
2010 Lynne Barnes
2009 Kathleen Holden
2008 Jane Hays
2007 Donna Greene
2006 Jayne DeLuce
2005 Sue Grey
2004 Beth Katsinas
2003 Diane Friedman
2002 Traci Nally
2001 Lyn Jones
2000 Linda Hamilton
1999 Anita Broeren
1998 Theresa Grentz
1997 Zelema Harris
1996 Shirley Anderson
1995 Mary McGrath
1994 Linda Mills
1993 Jan Kiley
1992 Nanette Fisher
1991 Gloria Dauten
1990 Elizabeth Curzon
1989 Ruth Jones