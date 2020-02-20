Listen to this article
Past Athena Award winners join 2020 recipient Sharon Allen, center, during a banquet where she was honored Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Champaign Country Club.

CHAMPAIGN — Sharon Allen is the 32nd winner of the Athena Award, which honors “individuals who assist women in reaching their full leadership potential; demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their businesses or professions; and provide valuable service by devoting time and energy to improving the quality of life for others in the community.”

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to Allen and Athena Award Young Professional Laura Gerhold at Thursday’s banquet at Champaign Country Club.

Allen is CEO and co-founder of Sterling Wealth Management Inc.

Said nominator Susan Toalson: “Her spirit of servant leadership with a foundation of high integrity while being a beacon of light to those she serves has created a successful and thoughtful business.”

ATHENA WINNERS

2020 Sharon Allen

2019 Christy Devocelle

2018 Deb Feinen

2017 Deb Reardanz

2016 Denise Martin

2015 Amy Randolph

2014 Sandi Jones

2013 Bianca Green

2012 Cindy Somers

2011 Lori Gold Patterson

2010 Lynne Barnes

2009 Kathleen Holden

2008 Jane Hays

2007 Donna Greene

2006 Jayne DeLuce

2005 Sue Grey

2004 Beth Katsinas

2003 Diane Friedman

2002 Traci Nally

2001 Lyn Jones

2000 Linda Hamilton

1999 Anita Broeren

1998 Theresa Grentz

1997 Zelema Harris

1996 Shirley Anderson

1995 Mary McGrath

1994 Linda Mills

1993 Jan Kiley

1992 Nanette Fisher

1991 Gloria Dauten

1990 Elizabeth Curzon

1989 Ruth Jones

