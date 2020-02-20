The good news: You live in a state that ratified the Equal Rights Amendment. The bad: Twelve other states — yeah, we’re talking about you, Missouri — have not. The amendment that bans discrimination on the basis of sex — which many believed was already part of the U.S. Constitution — is, in fact, not. With a renewed push to right that wrong under way, we asked local leaders who’ve been honored with the Champaign County Chamber’s Athena awards what they’d say, if given the chance, to a legislator in a state yet to ratify the ERA.