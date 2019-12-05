Colin Likas
Prep Sports Coordinator
Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).
The News-Gazette’s Colin Likas was ring-side for Wednesday’s pro wrestling at State Farm Center (check out his Snapchat story here). His quick take:
“Elite Wrestling’s debut show in Champaign-Urbana felt like a rousing success. The fans were supportive all evening, and the action in the ring was top-notch.
“When Tony Khan came out at the end of the event to address the crowd, he was showered in praise and seemed genuinely touched by the moment.
“C-U won’t draw the biggest wrestling crowds, but there’s no doubt there’s a strong base for it here and that AEW can deliver a product these fans want to see.”
